A home in Narrabundah is among the five ACT buildings nominated in the Australian Institute of Architects' annual awards.
More than 70 projects across Australia, from suburban homes to iconic public buildings, have been shortlisted for the 2023 National Architecture Awards.
Narrabundahaus was the only residential property from Canberra to make the list, shortlisted in the sustainable architecture category.
Designed by Envelope Architecture, the home was created to meet stringent "Passivhaus" standards, which includes reducing thermal bridges and using high quality windows and doors to maximise air tightness.
Envelope Architecture's Michael Tolhurst designed the energy-efficient passive house to replace his family's existing brick cottage.
The home includes a climate-controlled greenhouse which acts a "green" living space all year round.
"Living in a comfortable and highly energy efficient home has made me worry less about the running costs of the home throughout the seasons," Lisa Tolhurst said in the award entry.
The house won the Canberra Low Carbon Housing Challenge in 2021.
The revitalisation of two 1970s industrial buildings at Dairy Road in Fyshwick was nominated in the urban design category.
Designed by Craig Tan Architects in partnership with Dairy Road owner Molonglo, the project was described a "transformation from an underutilised site to a socially sustainable vibrant public place".
The Australian National University's Research School of Physics stage one building in Acton was nominated in the educational architecture category.
The Hassell-designed building features three "fingers" to reduce the bulk and scale, while optimising views of Lake Burley Griffin.
In the commercial architecture category, Brindabella Business Park in the airport precinct was nominated for its Bates Smart design.
In the award submission, the client said the architect delivered buildings that "exceeded our wildest imagination".
"Of course, there are two buildings, but the real transformation is the creation of a town centre for everyone in the business park. It's a spectacular sun-filled place in the middle of the park opposite the playing fields," the client said.
The Chancery at Government House, designed by former government architect Roger Pegrum, was also shortlisted in the awards.
The project was named in the enduring architecture category, alongside three other long-standing pieces of architecture including the Sir Charles Kingsford Smith Memorial in Brisbane.
Meanwhile on the NSW South Coast, a Mossy Point home made the shortlist in the category for new residential houses.
It was described in its entry as having a "simple cement-sheet" form that echoes the tiny fibro shack that once stood on the block.
Designed by Edition Office, the home also features a void that acts as a sheltered outdoor dining space.
The projects were chosen out of 178 eligible entries eligible for the national awards.
Award jury chair Shannon Battisson said the annual program showcases the skill and knowledge of the country's design professionals.
"These projects represent Australia's leading architectural thought, with all the attention to sustainability and technical elements that are involved," she said.
The winners will be revealed on October 31 at an event at the National Gallery of Australia, Canberra.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
