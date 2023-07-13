The Canberra Times
Canberra buildings named in the 2023 National Architecture Awards by the Australian Institute of Architects

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated July 13 2023 - 10:10am, first published 10:00am
A home in Narrabundah is among the five ACT buildings nominated in the Australian Institute of Architects' annual awards.

