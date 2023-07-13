The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies
Breaking

James Slipper to captain Wallabies after Michael Hooper injures calf

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated July 13 2023 - 10:09am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brumbies prop James Slipper will lead the Wallabies out on Saturday night. Picture Getty Images
Brumbies prop James Slipper will lead the Wallabies out on Saturday night. Picture Getty Images

ACT Brumbies veteran James Slipper will lead the Wallabies out on Saturday night in what could be a window to the future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.