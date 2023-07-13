ACT Brumbies veteran James Slipper will lead the Wallabies out on Saturday night in what could be a window to the future.
Slipper and NSW veteran Michael Hooper were named co-captains last month, Australian coach Eddie Jones breaking with tradition in picking two leaders.
The NSW flanker, however has been ruled out of Saturday's clash with Argentina in Sydney and clouds are hovering over his future at the international level.
Hooper struggled in last week's 31-point loss to South Africa and is likely in his final year of Test rugby.
The 31-year-old has suffered a calf injury at training on Tuesday and questions remain over his availability for the upcoming Bledisloe Cup.
Slipper was elevated to captain in 2022 when Hooper stepped away to manage his mental health and has re-signed with the Brumbies and Australia through to the 2025 British and Irish Lions series.
Given his standing within the team, the ACT prop shapes as the leading contender to skipper the Wallabies through to that series.
While Hooper's form has waned, he continues to contribute to the squad through his leadership on and off the field and it would be a major shock if coach Eddie Jones left him out of the World Cup squad.
The coach has, however, swung the axe after last week's heavy defeat in Pretoria and made five changes to his starting lineup.
Richie Arnold has been promoted to the starting side, Brumbies lock Nick Frost dropping out of the squad completely.
Tom Hooper is also absent through injury, Rob Valetini combining with Fraser McReight and Jed Holloway in a new-look backrow.
Nic White and Quade Cooper will again combine in the halves, while Samu Kerevi has moved from the bench into the No.12 jersey. He will partner with Len Ikitau in the centres.
Winger Suliasi Vunivalu has paid the price for a poor performance in South Africa and has been replaced by Mark Nawaqanitawase.
There were also changes on the bench, ACT forward Pete Samu dropped in favour of Rob Leota, who will play his first game since rupturing his Achilles last year.
NSW prop Angus Bell has been named to return from a long-term injury and Melbourne youngster Josh Kemeny is in line for a debut in jumper No.21.
Wallabies coach Eddie Jones was disappointed with the performance last week but said the team has plenty of time to build towards the World Cup.
"As a squad we're running a marathon this year, and we didn't get off the start line like we wanted to, but we get another opportunity to find our rhythm this weekend against a tough Argentinian side," Jones said.
"We have two Tests on home soil this year, so we have to have to roll up our sleeves on Saturday and put in a performance that drives Australians to show pride in the Wallabies."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
