The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

David Brooke denies indecent assault of teenager at Kanga Cup lead-up

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated July 13 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Brooke leaves court last week. Picture by Tim Piccione
David Brooke leaves court last week. Picture by Tim Piccione

A long-serving New Zealand police officer who has denied the indecent assault of a teenager at a national football tournament's "team building activities" can fly home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.