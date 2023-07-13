A long-serving New Zealand police officer is seeking a ticket home after denying the indecent assault of a teenager at a national football tournament's "team building activities".
David Brooke, 66, was visiting the ACT to referee at the Kanga Cup when the alleged act occurred on July 1, two days before play officially began.
Brooke faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday, when he pleaded not guilty to an act of indecency on a young person under special care.
He was granted bail last week as long as he resided in the ACT, a condition he now seeks to alter to return to New Zealand.
Details of the alleged act are still unknown but police claim several people witnessed the senior referee's alleged indecent assault of a 16-year-old.
The Canberra Times revealed Brooke was a serving police officer after he was arrested last week but the court heard on Thursday he had been with the service for 31-and-a-half years.
Defence barrister John Purnell SC said New Zealand Police "are aware of the specifics of the charge".
Prosecutor David Leggett opposed the bail variation, citing concerns about the alleged offender returning to the country to face court or being extradited for breaching bail conditions.
Mr Leggett said there was a "strong prosecution case" against the "serious offence".
Mr Purnell tendered 16 affidavits "saying [Brooke is] going to come back" and described prosecution concerns as "mumbo jumbo speculation".
"Let's be fair, they are real concerns," magistrate Glenn Theakston responded.
Mr Theakston stood the matter down so parties could figure out details concerning the arrest and extradition of Brooke from New Zealand to the ACT if he was to breach bail conditions.
Brooke is set to return Thursday afternoon, when a decision on the proposed bail variation will be given.
The Kanga Cup, held annually in Canberra, is billed as the "largest international youth football tournament in the southern hemisphere".
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
