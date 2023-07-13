The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Police suspend two drivers under ACT's new high-range speeding laws

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 13 2023 - 11:39am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have suspended two drivers after they accelerated to 128kmh, side-by-side, after a set of traffic lights in Canberra's north.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.