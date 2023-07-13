Police have suspended two drivers after they accelerated to 128kmh, side-by-side, after a set of traffic lights in Canberra's north.
Police said officers pulled over the pair, a 17-year-old P-plater from Calwell and a 27-year-old Palmerston man, for high-range speeding about 6.10pm on Wednesday.
Police said the drivers were recorded speeding on Gungahlin Drive, which has an 80kmph limit, after the Wells Station Road intersection.
Police said their licences were immediately suspended for 90 days and officers seized their cars - a white Subaru WRX and a blue Holden Commodore.
READ ALSO:
Under new changes to the Road Safety Legislation Amendment Bill 2022, drivers exceeding a posted speed limit by more than 45kmh will now be issued with an immediate licence suspension.
With speeding being one of the fatal contributors to road deaths, ACT police urged drivers to stick to the limit.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.