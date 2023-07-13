A touch of the Swiss Alps for sale in Canberra

Every house has a story and in the case of a six-bedroom home in Griffith, its story starts to emerge from the very first glimpse.
As if plucked from the Swiss Alps, the chalet-inspired home hit the market this week complete with a distinct gable roof, timber garage doors and stone facade.
The history of the home is a little vague after being passed down through four different owners of the property since it was built in 1961.
But as far as current owner Bridget Kirby understands, the first owner was a builder from somewhere in Europe, who wanted to bring an alpine feel to his Jansz Crescent home.
"The garage doors were handmade to replicate the idea of Swiss chalet, barn-style doors," Ms Kirby said.
"They're absolutely beautiful."
Some of Canberra's finest examples of architecture were front and centre this week as the finalists for a national awards program were revealed.
One of them was a family home in Narrabundah, which was shortlisted in the sustainable architecture category.
Designed by Envelope Architecture, the home was created to meet stringent "Passivhaus" standards.
Architect and owner of the home Michael Tolhurst said it was daunting to enter his house in the awards for other architects to judge.
"But I thought it was worth doing because I wanted Passivhaus to be represented and to promote Passivhaus as a potential, viable pathway in this market that is sustainable design," Mr Tolhurst said.
Meanwhile, another Canberra development proposal has cropped up this week, offering a glimpse of what could rise up on Northbourne Avenue in the coming years.
The owners of a three-storey office in Turner have revealed plans to demolish the block and build a new nine-storey residential and commercial development.
To be called Sugar Cube, the project would be made up of four towers, or "cubes", to allow sunlight and airflow through the buildings.
The owner and developer is seeking community feedback on the proposal.
One of Canberra's youngest suburbs has welcomed its 200th household, just two years after the first residents arrived.
The McConchie family have been waiting since 2020 to move into their new home in Whitlam, in Molonglo Valley.
Laura and Max welcomed two children in the meantime, as COVID-19 and construction challenges delayed their build.
But the family of four said it was worth the wait, having recently moved into the suburb.
"We're so happy to be in now. It was all worth it," Mrs McConchie said.
Finally, some shopping centre news had Canberrans talking this week.
Marketplace Gungalin revealed the opening date for its $60 million centre expansion, which will include a new Aldi supermarket and Canberra's largest Chemist Warehouse.
Alongside nearly 20 new shops, the expansion also includes a new children's playground with a five-metre-high jungle gym.
The highly anticipated addition coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Gungahlin shopping precinct.
Share your thoughts on property and development with me at brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.