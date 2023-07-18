Sapling Yard will launch its 2023 wines at a special six-course dinner at Capitol Bar and Grill on Saturday, July 22.
Capitol executive chef Michael Box has created a menu to showcase the wines of Carla Rodeghiero and Malcolm Burdett, who'll both be there on the night to talk about their wines.
The 2021 Entrechat will start the night alongside South Coast oysters served at The Chef's table with the 2023 Fiori matched with a fresh crab salad.
The 2023 Four Pinots is served with a duck breast with orange puree and chervil; the 2022 sangiovese alongside roasted lamb loin with watercress and black garlic; and the 2022 The Extrovert with a 100-day grain-fed, 14-day dry-aged prime rib with truffled sides.
If that's not enough, the 2021 shiraz viognier finishes the night with a rich chocolate tart with creme fraiche.
Tickets are strictly limited to this VIP event so you'd best get in quick. $170pp.
Chef Alberto Ranalli promised to focus on local seasonal produce when he opened Peonee in Campbell in late June.
It should come as no surprise then that he's showcasing truffles from Mt Majura's The Truffle Farm between July 26 and August 6.
He's still working on the seven-course menu, but he's thinking about a steamed custard chawanmushi with spanner crab and parsnip and some agnolotti with shiitake in a chicken broth, among other dishes. We also love the idea of a chicken wing with koshihikari rice.
The set dinner menu is $220pp.
Monster Kitchen and Bar is hosting Sunday Brunch on Sunday, July 23. Showcasing the best of autumn, the mezze-style feasting menu includes sharing entree and mains, a delectable dessert station including a chocolate fountain, cheese, pastries, and more.
Free-flowing beer and wines by South Australian winery ATE are included in the $110pp package, with the option to upgrade for bottomless champagne, bellinis, and espresso martinis for an extra $59pp. There'll also be a DJs.
Yes, I know these events aren't in Canberra but if you've ever wanted to get a peak behind the scenes of the Halliday Wine Companion, the industry benchmark for Australian wine, then perhaps it's worth investigating these experiences.
On August 8 in Brisbane, there's a Taste the Awards dinner, showcasing the best of the best from the Australian wine industry. Wine lovers can trial, taste, and take home some of Australia's best drops.
The intimate event will take wine enthusiasts on this year's Awards journey. Diners will have the opportunity to rub shoulders with award-winning winemakers and taste wines from award-winning wineries.
There'll be gourmet canapes served throughout the evening and each guest will also receive a Halliday gift bag to take home, including the newly released 2024 Halliday Wine Companion.
On August 3, at St Kilda's Prince Hotel, head to the Halliday Trade Forum where an impressive roster of wine leaders will share their insights on the industry.
There'll be a masterclass with James Halliday himself, panel discussions with the tasting team members, workshops on building brands, and the release of Halliday Wine Companion's annual trends report, which looks at buying and drinking habits, emerging varietals and wine styles, viticultural trends and experimental winemaking techniques.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
