It didn't take long to spot the missing name from Eddie Jones' Wallabies squad.
As expected, the Brumbies were heavily represented. Allan Alaalatoa, James Slipper, Len Ikitau were all there. Ryan Lonergan too. But hang on, where's Lachlan Lonergan?
The hooker's name was missing, instead listed in a training squad alongside others who missed the cut for the opening two games of the Rugby Championship.
Lonergan's absence was one of the bigger surprises of last month's announcement, Jones instead turning to Dave Porecki, Jordan Uelese and youngster Matt Faessler.
The door, however, remains ajar for the ACT hooker to play his way into the Wallabies squad before the World Cup.
Porecki was solid, if not spectacular and Uelese struggled in last week's thumping loss to South Africa. Faessler is an uncapped rookie and would prove a brave selection for the tournament in France.
Jones has stuck with Porecki and Uelese for Saturday's clash with Argentina, but Lonergan will have his own chance to prove he belongs in the Test arena.
The 23-year-old is one of four Brumbies to feature in Friday's match between Australia A and Tonga in Nuku'alofa and will share the hooker duties with Folau Fainga'a.
Corey Toole will start on the wing, with Cadeyrn Neville at lock and Ollie Sapsford to come off the bench.
Australia A assistant coach Laurie Fisher has watched Lonergan closely at the Brumbies and tipped the youngster to put the disappointment of missing out on the Wallabies squad behind him.
"I haven't spoken to him [about missing selection] but I'd say he would have been disappointment," Fisher said. "He has had a really good season, he's taken his set piece game forward, he's become a better scrummager this year. His work around the park has been at a high standard.
"I think Lachlan Lonergan was the best Australian hooker in Super Rugby this year. He had a superb season."
Jones was questioned about his decision to stick with Porecki and Uelese for Saturday's Test against the Pumas, defending the move to give the duo another chance.
Uelese, in particular, struggled when injected off the bench. It's a role Lonergan has filled with aplomb on multiple occasions at the Test level, most notably last year's last-gasp win over Wales in Cardiff.
Jones, however, is confident the hooker will lift the Wallabies late in the contest.
"He's a good, strong scrummaging hooker," Jones said. "He's a good defensive player, he's got the capacity to carry well.
"There's a bit to his game he's got to improve, but we feel him and Porecki can give us a really good 80."
The departure of Folau Fainga'a last summer opened the door for Lonergan to step up as the Brumbies primary hooker.
The youngster shone through a heavy workload and was among the team's most consistent performers.
Fisher noticed a change in mindset heading into the season and saw that directly translate into his performances on the field.
"He's a quality player," Fisher said. "He's never had a poor attitude but he's worked a lot harder this year to be physically in the best position he can be.
"He's added a bit more strength, a bit more power and a couple of kilos. He's worked hard on his extras to try and get a bit of growth in himself and that's made a difference."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
