Jack Waterford | Don't expect much post-robodebt reform from the Albanese government

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
July 14 2023 - 12:30pm
The Holmes report into the robodebt scandal gives the Albanese government all the authority and mandate it needs for root and branch reform of the public service, including a spill of its senior leadership. Bet your life, however, that this administration simply lacks the courage, and that all we will see is some piecemeal changes with rhetorical references to stewardship, ethical management and leadership. Those are nice words for describing what we do not have now. They just as precisely describe what we will not have after any "reforms" directed, or suggested, from inside the public service.

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

