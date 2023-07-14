With a good many agency heads the problem is not about whether they have been - perhaps still are - acolytes of ministers in the Morrison government. Nor is it, in most cases, about the way they carried out the policies and instructions from ministers and implemented programs as directed. But they have come to represent and personify a cancerous trend in public administration of leaders without leadership skills, government advisers with virtually no expertise, experience or background in the policies and programs for which they have been responsible. It is not entirely their fault that they supervise agencies which have shed most of their policy formulation functions, whether to ministerial advisers or to outside consultants, many of whom, as we all have long known but now must confront, have lacked independence, integrity and a proper professionalism. But a good many of the current leadership generation have risen to the top precisely because of the experience vacuum. Bluntly, they would not be there had the public service retained and cultivated its own expertise. Their shortcomings are often the most obvious in their virtually complete anonymity, even in their own agencies, by their failures to provide inspiration, ethical and neutral leadership, and, perhaps particularly, in their own abject failures to themselves live and operate by the standards the public service, and the public, has a right to expect.