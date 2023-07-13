Ros Williams's death highlights a tragic state of affairs

I have been profoundly affected by the suicide death of my closest friend Ros Williams, who was left with no choice but to take her life in late April.
Ros was a fearless campaigner for much needed coronial reform.
The circumstances of her death have been detailed by The Canberra Times in "Choosing the 'least worst option'" (canberratimes.com.au, July 6).
Although written in a very sensitive and compassionate manner the article could not articulate the on-going frustration, pain and endless - and unanswerable - questions that result from the death of a family member by suicide.
If voluntary assisted dying had been available in the ACT or Ros had been able to cross borders she could have died gently and with dignity at a time when she'd decided she'd had enough suffering and with her loving family beside her.
She could have died with some degree of dignity if the agreed plan of a combination of voluntary starvation and palliative sedation had been implemented and carried out in her own home.
But this right was denied due to the uncaring intervention by a senior doctor from the then Calvary palliative care service at Clare Holland House.
I am distressed by the hypocrisy demonstrated by the outpouring of angst from Catholic authorities over the removal of a cross from the now ex-Calvary public hospital, but who showed no regard for a terminally ill person who wished to die in accordance with their end of life plan.
Ros' death is now the subject of a coronial inquiry.
The irony of this should not be lost on the Canberra community and not least the ACT government.
As has always been the case with Paul Keating, you are left in no doubt about what he thinks. His two most recent forays into public affairs, namely the AUKUS submarine decision and the current focus on NATO, demonstrate this in spades.
What is more, his public views on these two issues are forensic, hard hitting and right on the money. He is distant from the trench warfare of everyday politics and can take a more nuanced and strategic view of international events that affect Australia's interests.
With respect to AUKUS I note with interest his view about its usefulness is endorsed by Noam Chomsky, perhaps the clearest thinker and commentator in the US on such matters. Chomsky supports Keating's criticism of AUKUS, in that it, put simply, does not enhance Australia's security and has no apparent strategic purpose.
With respect to NATO, how can we not question the strategic thinking behind its outreach to Japan and Asia in the face of perceived threats from China by this organization that was created in the 1940s to bolster the security of European and Atlantic states?
Calls to dismiss Keating as a voice long past its use-by date are wrong. His experience and clarity of thought should be heeded by the current government
I agree with the letter "Steel has no cards" (Letters, July 13) and The Canberra Times's editorial of the same day calling out the poor performance of another minister.
I add though that when Chris Steel and Canberra Metro play poker they are both using Canberrans' money. Time and time again, in the ACT and elsewhere, not releasing information due to claimed commercial-in-confidence concerns is a good indicator that a project will blow out in cost and time or is not warranted.
I suggest Canberrans carefully consider if a Labor/Greens majority government is capable of governing for all Canberrans. It may be that Labor is too influenced by the construction sector and the union movement and that the Greens are not sufficiently interested in how much we pay in rates, rents, licenses, and fees.
We would have a much better ACT government if the balance of power was held by sensible independents committed to transparency, even-handedness and value for money.
I feel a tad sorry for Kathryn Campbell who, while on the surface withheld information from her then Minister and relevant officials, may have been stood over by the loose-with-the-truth bully from the Shire.
Ms Campbell would have had no one in authority, such as the head of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet or the head of the Public Service Commission who she could talk to confidentially without immediately causing issues for Morrison and ultimately herself.
And now Ms Campbell may well be sacked or worse while possibly protecting her former boss.
As Sir William McMahon said to me once, during one of his difficult times, "it is lonely at the top".
One way to resolve these situations could be for department heads to be compelled to report intimidating behaviour to a special subcommittee.
Zoe Wundenberg bemoans being told she is "differently abled" because her particular disability enhances no other ability, whilst noting others hate the negative connotations of "disabled" ("Are we really able to talk about disabilities?" (canberratimes.com.au, July 11).
Perhaps, after 50 years of banishment, it is time to rehabilitate the term "handicapped"? A case of "guilt by association", handicapped was replaced by disabled to herald a new, more enlightened age.
Objectively though, acknowledging that a person has to work that much harder to do what others do more easily is surely less negative than saying they lack something.
Tony Falla (Letters, July 13) is annoyed that ABC radio tells us what the temperature will "feel like".
I too have always thought that these "feel like" temperatures somewhat odd, although I realise that wind chill can have very big effect on how cold it feels.
On June 16, The Canberra Times published an article on apparent temperatures which explained that these are not made up by someone at the ABC, but rather determined by the Bureau of Meteorology. The article described some of the factors used in determining these apparent temperatures, including wind speed, and humidity.
Sue Dyer makes an interesting point about the possibility of revoking awards to people who behaved inappropriately in connection robodebt.
Her letter reminded me that official government awards can be used either to acknowledge excellence, or to have the official record reflect that something that was a complete shemozzle was really a success.
I remember attending an awards ceremony some years back.
The two-fold purposes of awards was clearly demonstrated when an award that was announced provoked a laugh-out-loud reaction from attendees.
The project that received the award was widely known to be an unsuccessful exercise. But, given the all the effort and resources put into it, clearly the record needed to show that it had been a success, hence the award.
As for the award I once received, as Sir Humphrey Appleby might say, it was "thoroughly merited", if I do say so myself.
To allow a tower with up to 45 apartments and a ground-floor commercial lease with just 15 car spaces is ridiculous.
Worse still, five of those spaces are at ground level, presumably allocated for the commercial unit. Car parking chaos will be the result in the nearby streets.
The government should accept that people need private transport in Canberra for non-work related travel as the travel times involved in our public transport system render it unfit for purpose.
All apartments should have a dedicated car space.
Labor and the Greens want to replace large open concrete storm water drains with filter ponds and creek banks. That would probably result in a slower flow after our very heavy summer storms. It would also require increased maintenance.
We all know about urban maintenance in Canberra. It's basically non-existent. Knee-height grass in public areas. Street lights out for months in winter, despite regular requests. And then there's the potholes.
Plastic rubbish currently flows down those drains into our lakes. It's relatively easy to clean those large collection ponds, compared to having to clean a creek or a small pond, with natural vegetation stopping the flows.
Nice one, Mr Rattenbury. But will you take some of the maintenance money that is constantly diverted to the tram and ensure that it gets into your newly constructed creeks?
Mr Paul Keating is demonstrating what must be the most chronic case of limelight deprivation of his political generation. His appalling description of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, just as our PM is to attend a NATO meeting, is a dreadful national embarrassment.
Those who allege that the Voice will "insert race into the constitution" should read the document (Letters, July 11). Section 51 enables the Commonwealth government to make specific laws for any "race" it chooses. That has always been the case. The Voice changes nothing.
What a disgrace that The Australian Financial Review ran an appalling ad from Advance Australia re the Voice. Dutton thought it was perfectly acceptable. Interestingly the chairman of Nine Entertainment, owner/publisher of the AFR, is Peter Costello.
I've just seen yet another promotion for the new Barbie film. All the red carpets are full of screaming adults and overpaid actors. No wonder we are going to hell in a hand cart, the world really is dumbing down.
Like many other letter-writers before him, Peter Howe (Letters, July 11) asserts that race should not be mentioned in the constitution. However, race is in the constitution under sections 25 and 51 (XXVI) and has been since the very beginning. Including a reference to "the First Peoples of Australia" disadvantages no one.
Equality is a highly malleable abstraction Andrew McCredie (Letters, July 11). No matter that some cohorts in the population display high levels of imprisonment, alcoholism, domestic violence, and poor health, they are still equal before the law.
Your correspondent cynically suggests that Tesla drivers need puffer jackets to stay warm (Letters, July 12). Actually the inbuilt seat warmers are so effective one needs little more than a puff of warm air to enjoy a smooth, pollution-free ride. Get on board.
Re H Zandbergen's letter regarding heating in electric vehicles (Letters, July 12). Almost all EV's use super efficient heat pumps to heat the cabin which, as well as giving instant heating, has virtually no impact on vehicle range.
Helping Ukraine is well-intentioned madness.
Those undecided on "yes" or "no" should remember the Coalition, which is leading the political "no" campaign, conceived, developed, implemented and defended the illegal and inhumane robodebt scheme. Do we want them to guide Indigenous or any other social policy?
