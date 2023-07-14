Times Past: July 15, 1977

Canberra could have looked very different from the city we know in 2023.
On this day in 1977, there was a proposal by a former primary school teacher who thought the planners and administrators of the city should be looking at creating an agricultural space for Canberrans to farm and feed the city.
Canberra's manicured lawns should be turned over to primary production, bridging the gap the exists between town and country life.
The radical theory was contained in a private submission presented to the ACT planning inquiry by Bob James, who told the inquiry he was a member of Alternative Canberra and the Canberra Planning Forum.
The inquiry into ACT planning processes and procedures was being conducted by the Parliamentary Joint Committee on the ACT.
Mr James was concerned the people who were living in Canberra were becoming disconnected from the cycle of life and understanding what it took to grow food and other resources and appreciating that. With the ignorance of the country "came alienation from ourselves and from our stomachs since we knew almost nothing about how food was produced".
There were few books on town planning that referred to food or food production. "It is as though our life staples are conjured magically into the shop by the fact of working in offices, factories," claimed Mr James. In the sort of village he proposed, home and place of work were closely linked. The garden surrounding each house would be large enough to supply all the vegetable food required by the household. The fields adjoining the village would supply the rest of the food required by the community, as well as a surplus that could be sold.
The vision was very much a return to simpler times and being closer to the land and community. "The original concept of Canberra as a garden city with integrated farming had been abused by the planners or simply they don't understand the original concept of a garden city", concluded Mr James.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.