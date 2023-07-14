Times Past: July 15, 1977

There were few books on town planning that referred to food or food production. "It is as though our life staples are conjured magically into the shop by the fact of working in offices, factories," claimed Mr James. In the sort of village he proposed, home and place of work were closely linked. The garden surrounding each house would be large enough to supply all the vegetable food required by the household. The fields adjoining the village would supply the rest of the food required by the community, as well as a surplus that could be sold.