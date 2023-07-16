The Canberra Times
Times Past: July 17, 1964

By Jess Hollingsworth
July 17 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1964.
Three experienced stockmen who caught brumbies for a living in the rugged Snowy country found the missing Canberra bushwalkers in the Suggan Buggan Range, near Jindabyne, on this day in 1964.

