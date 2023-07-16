Times Past: July 17, 1964

Three experienced stockmen who caught brumbies for a living in the rugged Snowy country found the missing Canberra bushwalkers in the Suggan Buggan Range, near Jindabyne, on this day in 1964.
The bushwalkers had empty tins and pieces of wood wrapped to their feet to prevent them sinking into the chest-high snow. For three days they had been living on food supplies left in a tin mine hut by the stockmen, for cases of emergency.
The bushwalkers - Paul Symons, of the Hotel Kurrajong; David Parsons, of Barton House, and John Spisnah, of Boobialla Street, O'Connor, were little the worse for their experience. Police said Spisbah had a sprained knee.
Snow was so high it reached the stirrups of the stockmen's saddles and the stockmen (two brothers and and son named Burns) were about to turn for home when they found the bushwalkers about six to eight miles from the hut.
The search for the bushwalkers included police, civilians and a Snowy Mountains Authority aircraft during the three-day search. The searchers had split into three groups - one mounted on horseback, another on foot and a third in a four-wheel drive - and went out in three different directions.
The stockmen, according to police, mounted horses and followed a fire track along the ridge of the Suggan Buggan Range which led to the tin mine hut. The horsemen had ridden 16 miles when they found the lost walkers. On the front page there was a picture of the three bushwalkers with mugs in their hands looking slightly worn, but smiles showed they were in good spirits.
