Contractors from the former new Russian embassy worksite have not been paid since the federal government disallowed the build, with no explanation of what is to happen next, a foreman from the site has said.
The federal government in June intervened in the building of a new Russian embassy in Yarralumla after the National Capital Authority lost a court case against the embassy a month prior for trying to evict them from the site.
Former foreman at the site of the new embassy Wayne Moriarty said all tradespeople were left with outstanding payments, and no concrete explanation as to what their future held.
"I was paid until the new laws came. I still haven't got a separation certificate and I haven't been sacked or anything, but there is no money coming in," he said.
"All we were told, back in January or February, is the money is coming in and it's coming from Russia, but that's really all we know.
"Everyone, the site manager and project manager included, are owed around two to three months' worth of wages, I believe."
Mr Moriarty said he was "one of few lucky ones" who was paid on a weekly basis, but believed others were owed money for even longer periods of time.
A Russian embassy spokesperson said Australian government restrictions were largely responsible for the difficulty, but they were currently looking for ways around it.
"It is well known that the Australian government has imposed illegitimate financial restrictions on transactions with Russian banks and, unfortunately, transactions relating to the construction of the Russian embassy in Australia are no exception to this," they said.
"The restrictions have achieved nothing, other than to unnecessarily prevent hard-working Australian construction workers from getting paid on time.
"The embassy is tirelessly looking for ways to protect the interests of Australian workers who are engaged on construction projects with us, despite these illegitimate restrictions."
Building contractor company Myriad Development & Construction Group (MCDG) was engaged by the Russian government to construct the buildings on the sites, according to Impact Group, who are consultants to the company.
Mr Moriarty said site managers have been trying to get into contact with them about their payments.
"The last I heard was, money has left Russia and it was coming to Australia, but it got rejected. I'd say I've heard that story for the last two, three months now," he said.
"My site manager gets calls all day every day from the tradesmen, but nothing changes every time.
"My hands are tied, there's never any updates ... I'm left wondering, 'Was there ever any money ever coming from Russia'?"
It has been previously reported by The Daily Telegraph that another company linked to MCDG, Myriad Projects (Aust) Pty Ltd, went into liquidation over a year ago, owing creditors over $1 million.
No website exists for MCDG, and they were unable to be contacted at the time of publication despite attempts.
Mr Moriarty said local plumbers, excavators, bricklayers, painters and more have also been left without pay, for what he thinks would be close to $1 million worth of work.
"None of us hard-working locals get paid ... we are not politically minded or interested in foreign affairs. We are just workers contracted to do a job we expect to get paid for," he said.
He said it had taken a toll on his life, and he felt sorry for others on the worksite who may have had it worse than he did.
"It's put a hell of a lot of strain on my relationship with my partner, who has paid for everything since I haven't worked," he said.
"She is paying the bills, she is doing everything. She'd had enough of it, and I agree."
Mr Moriarty has been looking for assistance getting more work, but hasn't had any luck having no separation certificate and without being formally let go.
READ MORE:
"I've contacted my site manager, and he's in the process of trying to get me a separation certificate," he said.
"I've been to an employment agency ... and they told me they couldn't help me because I wasn't on the system.
"My manager rings every second day, and there are never any updates."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.