Some young people are so self-interested it's exhausting.
Charlotte Breen does not have that problem.
"I can't be my first priority, and it's long been like that for a while," the 20-year-old said.
Ms Breen is one of more than 235,000 young carers in Australia.
She would like to move out, work as a paramedic and live near the beach.
One day.
"I would have liked to move for university but I'm not the only person to consider here," Ms Breen said.
She spends about 20 hours a week caring for her mum, who has multiple sclerosis.
This is on top of studying nursing and paramedicine, and working 20 hours a week at Lifeblood.
"From a long time caring, I've learnt time management skills, and I've learnt resilience and I've learnt independence," Ms Breen said.
Her mum is unable to work, and her dad, a full-time carer, is retired.
One of the ways Ms Breen has managed to get through college and university is with a Carers Australia education bursary.
The program grants 1592 bursaries of up to $3768 a year to young carers.
The federal government provides $6 million for the grants.
The money has helped Ms Breen purchase equipment for university, such as a stethoscope.
She encouraged any other young carers aged 12 to 25 to apply for the bursary. Applications open from July 18 to September 12.
"If you are a carer it's important to know that you need to accept the help," Ms Breen said.
"It's there to be applied for [so] why not just do it? It's so important to bridge the gap between young carers and access to education."
Ms Breen thinks many young people do not realise they are carers.
According to Carers ACT, a carer is someone providing unpaid tasks for a family member of friend, such as:
"Young carers are often unseen in the role of carers. They see what they do for the person they care for as part of their normal role," Carers Australia said.
Most young carers look after a parent or a sibling, and more than a third care for two or more relatives.
Carers Australia CEO Alison Brook said caring can be isolating and prevent young people from pursuing education.
"Young carers are hugely inspiring and provide a nurturing role typically beyond their years," she said.
"However, caring comes with considerable pressure that can be very isolating."
Ms Breen has no resentment about being a carer.
It helped inspire her career choice in nursing and paramedicine, and taught her to be tough and independent, she said.
"It's no one's fault," she said.
"I learned to adapt, I learned time management skills and I learned resilience. And that's just how it was for me," she said.
"[I have] got a lot out of it [and] I don't think my life would have been any better, it made me who I am today."
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
