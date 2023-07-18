The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Fifa World Cup

FIFA women's World Cup: A guide to the Matildas' chance at glory

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
July 18 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The women's World Cup is set to smash records and unite a country as the Matildas chase their title dream on home soil.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.