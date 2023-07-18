The women's World Cup is set to smash records and unite a country as the Matildas chase their title dream on home soil.
More than 1 million tickets have already been sold, making the World Cup the biggest women's sporting event in Australia's history.
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the tournament, who the contenders are and whether Sam Kerr can lift the Matildas to Cup glory.
The first game is on Thursday with the group stage to finish on August 3. The round of 16 will run from August 5-8, the quarter-finals on August 11-12, the semi-finals on August 15-16 and the final on August 20.
New Zealand - joint hosts with Australia - will kick things off with a game against Norway in Auckland at 5pm (AEDT) before the Matildas follow with their game against Ireland at 8pm on the same night.
The games will be broadcast on Channel 7 and Optus Sport. Channel 7 - led by legendary Bruce McAvaney, Mel McLaughlin and Matildas great Heather Garriock - will show 15 key games, including all Matildas matches, on free-to-air television and streaming.
Optus Sport will broadcast every match, but World Cup fans will need to sign up for the streaming service.
Yes. But some of the key games have already sold out, with 83,000 fans expected at the Matildas' clash against Ireland on Thursday night.
The catch is you have to sign up to the FIFA ticket portal to check out which games are available and which games are sold out.
Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide will host games in Australia while Auckland, Wellington, Dunedin and Hamilton will host games in New Zealand.
FIFA has expanded the women's World Cup to make it the biggest tournament since the inaugural event in 1991. There will be 32 teams competing this time, up from 24 at previous editions.
Teams will be split into eight groups of four. Each team will play three group games, with the top two advancing to the knock-out stages.
From there on, it's win or you're out through the round of 16, the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and then the final. The final will be played at Homebush at 8pm on August 20.
This is one of the most contentious topics of the women's World Cup. The prize money has been bumped up to $226 million and of that, $163 million will be player payments. That's a massive increase on the $30 million that went to players four years ago.
Players who compete in only the group stage will get more than $45,000. That jumps to $90,000 for the round of 16 and $136,000 for the quarter-finals.
The top four get a significant bump. Fourth place gets $250,000, third place will pocket $270,000, runners up get $295,000 and the winners of the final walk away with $408,000 each.
So the winning team will get more than $6 million in total before being split among the players. It's a nice carrot to have, but it's nothing compared to the men. Argentina won the men's World Cup last year and celebrated with a $42 million prize.
This is what dreams are made of. The stage is set for Sam Kerr to show the world why she's regarded as one of the best in the game and the Matildas have shown they can beat teams ranked above them.
Are they a legitimate contender? If you look at the official FIFA rankings, you'd have to say no. They're No.10 in the world and considered well behind the No.1 team - the United States.
But home support is a hard thing to quantify. Tony Gustavsson has Kerr at his disposal and a group of experienced internationals who have been playing in the top competitions around the world.
If they can get through the group stage, anything is possible in sudden death. They are up against Canada (ranked No.7), Ireland (No.22) and Nigeria (No.40) in Group B, so the expectation is they'll sail through with flying colours.
In recent years they've beaten European champions England, Sweden and Brazil, and they'll have a wave of public support pushing them to create history.
The US are going for a hat-trick of World Cup wins and are considered the favourites despite being hit by injuries and having some ageing superstars.
England enjoyed a 30-game winning streak before that was ended by the Matildas earlier this year, and they will believe they're a legit contender after winning the Euros in front of 87,000 fans last year.
Brazil will be a massive threat, as always, while the Netherlands played against the US in the final four years ago. Canada is the defending Olympic Games champion and Germany is the No.2-ranked side. Finishing at the top of your group is going to be crucial to setting up the best path to victory.
Kerr is an obvious one from an Australian point-of-view. Many believe she has been robbed in the past two years when she missed out on the biggest individual prize in the world - the Ballon d'Or Feminin. Spain's Alexia Putellas has won it over the past two years.
Other than Putellas, the US is bursting with intriguing story lines. Trinity Rodman - the daughter of NBA bad boy Dennis - will be playing alongside Megan Rapinoe, the cult-hero veteran set to retire at the end of this tournament.
Marta is the Brazil legend and a six-time FIFA player of the year, bagging 17 goals in a sparkling World Cup career.
Canada has Christine Sinclair, who is playing at her sixth World Cup, and England has Luzy Bronze, the FIFA women's player of the year in 2020.
The one who everyone is keen to see is Pernille Harder. The Danish star has been playing for her country since she was 16, but she has never played at a World Cup. But Denmark is back in the tournament after a 16-year absence, and the Bayern Munch recruit will have plenty of eyes on her after signing record deals in Europe throughout her career
Australian women's sport has experienced a significant boom over the past decade. There are now semi-professional competitions across a variety of sports, and Australia's soccer stars are sought after in Europe and the United States.
But there hasn't been a moment quite like this one.
The Women's World Cup is one of the biggest sporting events in the world, and by far the biggest female-only tournament in Australian history.
It will thrust Kerr and co into the spotlight like never before and give young players a dream they can chase.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
