Veteran trainer John Sadler has called Pakenham's training facilities some of the best in Australia.
Sadler took the advice of champion trainer and good mate Peter Moody nearly two years ago to make the move to Pakenham after it was announced training facilities at Caulfield were to be closed.
"It's an incredible training facility at Pakenham," Sadler told ACM Racing.
"I had been training at Caulfield for about 10 years and I was thinking of moving to Cranbourne when Moods told me Pakenham was the place to go and he's been proven 100 per cent right. We've got 26 horses in work at Pakenham and couldn't be happier with what is here for trainers. I've trained at Caulfield, Flemington and in Dubai during my career but this has to be the best.
"I've also been fortunate to have been to lots of different training facilities around the world and this has to rate right up with the best. The training facilities at Pakenham are the best-kept secret in racing. It's got everything any trainer could need and they are continually looking at improving the facilities. I'm just so glad I took the advice from Moods."
The popular trainer saddles up six runners at Flemington this Saturday and believes Thin Red Line, who makes his racecourse debut in a $150,000 race for two-year-olds, is one to watch in the future. Sadler parted with $155,000 to buy Thin Red Line at the 2022 Inglis Yearling Sale.
"Thin Red Line is an interesting runner for our stable on Saturday," Sadler said.
"He's making his debut in an 1800m race. I've probably thrown him in at the deep end but I believe he's going to make the grade as a stayer. It was useless giving Thin Red Line a start in a short race. He wouldn't get warm. I've put a power of work in him to have him ready for this race. The main reason I decided on Saturday's race is because if he happened to win he would be exempt from the ballot for the VRC Derby in November. The Derby is a race for three-year-olds and is run over 2500m. It would be right up his alley. I'm sure he would be very competitive in the VRC Derby. We just had to work out a plan to get him in the Derby and this is the first step."
Thin Red Line had his final piece of track work with jockey Tatum Bull in the saddle over 1400m at Pakenham on Tuesday to prepare for Saturday's race and the work pleased the respected horseman.
"I couldn't be any happier with Thin Red Line," he said.
"I'm putting a lot of faith into this horse. I'm either going to be a genius or a mug running him in an 1800m race at his racecourse debut. I'll be looking at him to I just think with a bit of time he could develop into a really nice horse. Tatum has ridden him in a lot of working leading into this race so I've booked her for the ride."
BET365 listed Thin Red Line as a $20 chance in the early betting markets.
Sadler rates Sartorial Splendor as a good each-way chance in the last race on Saturday.
"I think Sartorial Splendor has a good chance," he said.
"We've taken advantage of the 3kg claim for apprentice jockey Laura Lafferty and that puts him right in the race. Sartorial Splendor has a good record at Flemington and that should stand him in good stead. He's had the four runs from a spell and is ready to run well. He's not the roughest chance in the race."
Sartorial Splendor is a $23 hope with BET365.
Flash Feeling lines up for his third run in three weeks when he runs in a $130,000 restricted race over 2000m.
"Flash Feeling has done a treat since his slashing run at Caulfield last Saturday," Sadler said.
"Flash Feeling just seems to be thriving on his racing. I think he's got a good chance in a very competitive race."
Flash Feeling has been well-backed in the early betting markets with BET365 and is rated a $10 chance.
Sadler's other runners on the big nine race program are Tizjammy, Foreign Raider and Sam's Image.
Randwick hosts a big 10-race program in Sydney on Saturday. One of the best bets on the card looks to be the Chris Waller-trained Louisville in a $150,000 restricted race.
