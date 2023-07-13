"He's making his debut in an 1800m race. I've probably thrown him in at the deep end but I believe he's going to make the grade as a stayer. It was useless giving Thin Red Line a start in a short race. He wouldn't get warm. I've put a power of work in him to have him ready for this race. The main reason I decided on Saturday's race is because if he happened to win he would be exempt from the ballot for the VRC Derby in November. The Derby is a race for three-year-olds and is run over 2500m. It would be right up his alley. I'm sure he would be very competitive in the VRC Derby. We just had to work out a plan to get him in the Derby and this is the first step."