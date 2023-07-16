With the Canberra weather getting colder, people are finding any reason to warm up.
For the children at Project Dusk, a First Nations dance group, dancing is as good as any electric blanket.
The brainchild of Boorooberongal woman and Canberra education consultant Emma Laverty, Project Dust has grown rapidly since its inception last year.
Open to all children of all dance abilities, Project Dust has 48 students across their north and south Canberra locations.
Wiradjuri boy Noah Fleming, 11, says that Project Dust has helped him show his Aboriginality.
"People think I'm not Aboriginal. And I tell them face-to-face [that I am,]" he said.
"I can show them I actually am Aboriginal through dancing."
Ms Laverty said there was no skill prerequisite for children to join Project Dust, just that it was an opportunity for the students to build confidence and get involved in their community.
"I think because it's a cultural space and we start in the space together as a community, it allows them to build their confidence," she said.
Project Dust grew out of Ms Laverty being unable to do her mentoring work in schools during COVID lockdowns.
She said the work she had done previously had started to unwind.
"I thought 'OK, I need something outside of that space to be able to reach these young people'. So that's where this came from," she said.
Ms Laverty said that Project Dust enabled the older children in the group to mentor the younger ones, as well as giving those older the opportunity to further their skill-set for future employment.
"It provides an opportunity for the kids in high school to take on a little bit of responsibility and think about how they're presenting themselves in the community," she said.
She hopes that, in the future, more opportunities at high schools will arise for mentorship roles.
"I've got one student at the moment who's studying for his Certificate III in assistant dance teaching. So from that it's then creating work pathways.
"If we're going to look at closing the gap and help build better statistical outcomes in terms of employment, I think projects like this will be able to do that."
In Noah's case, he is still several years away from looking at employment opportunities. For now, it is about having fun.
"I like to show my culture through dancing, " he said.
"I can go to places to show them I dance and it's just fun."
