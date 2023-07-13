The ACT government has defended the decision to resurface Manuka Oval at the expense of hosting a Women's Big Bash game.
The WBBL schedule was unveiled on Thursday and no matches will be played in Canberra due to the venue's unavailability.
The flow on effects of the decision to resurface the game have been felt beyond the WBBL, with the ACT Meteors forced off Manuka Oval this summer.
International scheduling has also played a role in the Meteors matches being played at Phillip. The third round clashes with the Prime Minister's XI, while Manuka will host the Australian women's team just days before the sixth round of the WNCL.
"In order to keep Manuka Oval's surface to an international standard, the outfield turf is being replaced," he ACT government said in a statement. "As the turf is Santa Ana Couch (which is a summer grass) the optimal period for replacement is mid spring/early summer to enable fast growth.
"Therefore, Manuka Oval will be unable to host cricket matches from the end of September until early December. Sadly, this will mean that WBBL won't be able to be played at Manuka Oval this season. The Territory welcomes the opportunity to host the WBBL in 2024."
Round 1
22 September 2023, South Australia v ACT, Karen Rolton Oval (SA)
24 September 2023, South Australia v ACT, Karen Rolton Oval (SA)
Round 2
8 October 2023, ACT v Tasmania, Phillip Oval (ACT)
10 October 2023, ACT v Tasmania, Phillip Oval (ACT)
Round 3
12 December 2023, ACT v Queensland, Phillip Oval (ACT)
14 December 2023, ACT v Queensland, Phillip Oval (ACT)
Round 4
5 January 2024, Western Australia v ACT, WACA (WA)
7 January 2024, Western Australia v ACT, WACA (WA)
Round 5
16 January 2024, Victoria v ACT, Junction Oval (VIC)
18 January 2024, Victoria v ACT, Junction Oval (VIC)
Round 6
30 January 2024, ACT v NSW, Phillip Oval (ACT)
1 February 2024, ACT v NSW, Phillip Oval (ACT)
Round 7
Bye
Bye
WNCL Final
24 February 2024, Venue TBC
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
