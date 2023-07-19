It is possible to lose weight while driving, even if it's a desk

Professional competitive drivers and riders treat themselves like athletes, in the sense that they put at least some of their time and attention towards their nutrition and overall level of fitness.
This benefits them in multiple ways. It keeps them lean and light which helps performance whether the driver's weight is included in the vehicle's minimum weight or not. It ensures they can maintain high levels of physical effort for the length of time required in their discipline. It also helps them stay sharper and more alert towards the end of their event, race or stint (because they're less exhausted). Nutrition also has a big influence on the health of all the body's organs, including the eyes which are vital to the task for obvious reasons. Plus there's the bonus of looking better on camera.
The thing is, it seems that driving a car, van or truck (or a desk for that matter) professionally but not competitively seems to have the opposite effect. But it doesn't have to.
There are all sorts of compelling reasons why physical activity is good for the body, from muscle and bone strength to cardiovascular health, and the flow-on effects to help organ, brain and mental health as well.
Even the most passionate personal trainers will admit though, that as far as weight goes, what you eat, or more importantly don't eat or drink, has an even bigger effect on whether you can get down to a healthy weight.
I would like to stress though, that healthy eating doesn't just cut detrimental things out, it also includes all the vital micro and macro nutrients the body requires to actually function. That means diet and nutrition might be thought of as two separate things that need to be done in partnership, because you need to give regard to both, not just one or the other.
You also know what you should do. Back right off on the consumption of simple carbs (sugars and starches), and ease right off on the alcohol as well (not just to stay sober behind the wheel, these can often contain unhealthy quantities of carbs as well, and this is the most obvious reason why alcoholic drinks manufacturers have lobbied so heavily against nutrition labels because if you knew what was in them it would be much easier to convince you to avoid them).
Also make sure you get plenty of actual vegetables - real unprocessed food - especially dark leafy greens for your eyes and for your gut health (which is also linked to brain health).
You might chose to just ease off on the sugar and starch, especially if you can keep your activity levels up throughout the week, or you may choose to go all the way to ketogenic, or keto for short. I describe this to fellow car people as the human equivalent of converting to diesel. It's not just metaphorical either, there's actual overlap between the vegetable oils a keto eating plan is OK with and their potential use as bio-diesel (Dr Rudolf Diesel demonstrated his non-spark internal combustion engine at the 1900 World's Fair in Paris by running it on peanut oil).
I encourage you to do your own reading on the subject first (and definitely talk to your GP if you're diabetic or have some other underlying issue), but the simple version is, once your body completes the conversion to keto (in three to four weeks) it will be burning fat all the time instead of as a last resort if you manage to get through the glucose.
After going through the credible info I could find I went very low carb to get all the way to keto, and that's when you realise that simple carbs are actually an addiction. I also find the phrase keto flu offensive because that's not what it is. It's carb withdrawal, like nicotine or any other substance withdrawal.
If you do go all the way to keto, your brain also stops overreacting to the so-called hunger hormone in your bloodstream. But consumption of too much in the way of simple carbs (or fast-absorbing protein for that matter) and it will react again.
I believe this is probably why food points systems don't work (in fact I think this is how they are designed to not work), because they keep feeding the addiction to carbs under the premise of so-called reward. To me, that's like an alcoholic being sober for a year and then having some drinks to celebrate. It not only defeats the purpose, it would almost definitely trigger regression.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.