It is possible to lose weight while driving, even if it's a desk

This benefits them in multiple ways. It keeps them lean and light which helps performance whether the driver's weight is included in the vehicle's minimum weight or not. It ensures they can maintain high levels of physical effort for the length of time required in their discipline. It also helps them stay sharper and more alert towards the end of their event, race or stint (because they're less exhausted). Nutrition also has a big influence on the health of all the body's organs, including the eyes which are vital to the task for obvious reasons. Plus there's the bonus of looking better on camera.