An ode to parfum and how to wear it

The first thing to take note of is that there are different kinds, which all vary in potency. Parfum is the strongest and in its purest form. Eau de parfum ranks second, still carrying a bold scent. Eau de toilette (not to be confused with toilet) sits third, a lighter scent to carry you through your day. Eau de cologne is typically associated with men, but it's a low concentration of the oils which make perfume, perfume.