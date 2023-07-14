An ode to parfum and how to wear it

With a rich history of use, spanning thousands of years and travelling to all corners of the world is perfume. Many use it, and many don't, but one thing is for sure; when you heart that 'spritz spritz', you can almost guarantee that you're in for a sensory delight.
The first thing to take note of is that there are different kinds, which all vary in potency. Parfum is the strongest and in its purest form. Eau de parfum ranks second, still carrying a bold scent. Eau de toilette (not to be confused with toilet) sits third, a lighter scent to carry you through your day. Eau de cologne is typically associated with men, but it's a low concentration of the oils which make perfume, perfume.
When applying perfume, search for your pulse points. Popular places include behind the ears, the nape of your neck, and your wrists, but you can also put them behind your knees and in your elbows.
Another popular method of application is to spritz the air several times, close your eyes, and walk through, as this will perfume your clothes and hair evenly. One tip that you should heed is this: don't rub your wrists together! Contrary to popular belief, this will actually dull the top notes of scent in the perfume.
Selecting the perfect perfume for you can be really hard. Sometimes it can take some trial and error, but when you find the perfect one, you won't regret the time you took in carefully selecting it.
The scent you choose should say something about who you are, as often people will be triggered by thoughts of you when they smell your perfume. Senses are very powerful! Stick to fragrances you love personally, and differentiate whether you prefer floral, woody or fresh notes.
The best way to preserve your perfumes is in a cool and dry place, out of direct sunlight. Definitely keep the bottles out of the bathroom - the light and humidity can alter the perfume and ruin its longevity.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.