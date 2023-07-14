A chalet-inspired home that appears to have been plucked out of the Swiss Alps is up for sale in one of Canberra's most sought-after areas.
The Griffith house stands out from the others on Jansz Crescent for its gable roof, timber garage doors and stone facade.
Current price expectations are in the low-to-mid $2 million range.
The chalet feel was exactly what the original owner intended when he built the house at 72 Jansz Crescent, Griffith in 1961.
Seller Bridget Kirby, who is about the fourth owner of the home, said the original owner and builder arrived from Europe and wanted to bring a touch of the mountains to Canberra.
The distinct timber garage doors - now a bit on the small side for most cars - were made by hand to recreate an alpine feel.
"The garage doors were handmade to replicate the idea of Swiss chalet, barn-style doors," Ms Kirby said.
"They're absolutely beautiful."
Ms Kirby has only lived in the house for a few years but said the previous owner had been there for more than three decades.
Earlier in the 1970s and 1980s, the house was split into a dual occupancy with a separate entrance to the home downstairs.
Now a two-storey family home, it features six bedrooms, two bathrooms and large living spaces all on more than 1000 square metres of land.
"It's a spectacular home, it's got a lot of history and it's quite unique," Ms Kirby said.
"It'd be a shame for somebody to just come and bulldoze it."
Selling agent Louise Harget of Belle Property Canberra said it was a "fun, big old Brady Bunch house" with the potential to be updated.
"It's immediately livable ... and then you can do things in time," she said.
Alongside the bedrooms are two original bathrooms, a large living space with fireplace and alfresco area overlooking a generous backyard.
It is also located in a prime location, nearby to popular schools.
"No doubt the buyers will be 100 per cent wanting it for the school catchment," Ms Harget said.
Ms Harget recently sold 55 Jansz Crescent - a four-bedroom house on a similar size block - for $2.55 million in an off-market sale.
On the back of that sale, Ms Harget said she expected No. 72 would attract interest to be towards the mid $2 million.
Interested buyers are expected to walk through the doors at an open home this Saturday.
Elsewhere in Canberra this weekend, auction volumes are expected to hold steady despite the usual winter downturn.
CoreLogic has reported 72 Canberra homes are scheduled for auction for the week to Sunday, the same number as last week.
The numbers are slightly down on the same period last year, when 87 auctions were held.
Auction volumes are holding steady across the country, with 1426 homes expected to go under the hammer this week across the combined capital cities. That's only two fewer compared to last week.
This week's national auction numbers are down by 15.6 per cent on last year, when 1689 auctions were held.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
