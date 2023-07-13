A senior ACT public servant has acknowledged an external review of the Emergency Services Agency has identified issues that executives "shouldn't be proud of".
Justice and Community Safety Directorate deputy director-general Ray Johnson also noted different people were running the agency six years ago, despite similar problems identified in a staff review then and a management review now.
"I don't think any of the executives would be [proud of the findings], but certainly they were well engaged in this process and they're keen to make the organisation a better place. And I think that's an important point to make," Mr Johnson said.
Mr Johnson said the implementation of some recommendations would be able to take place in the short term, while others would need more time. The directorate has accepted all recommendations.
"Cultural change, when it's needed, takes a little while to implement," he told ABC radio on Thursday morning.
A 2017 staff survey found a culture of blame and evidence of a "toxic workplace", while a fresh external report released this week again found a culture of blame and examples of agency executives bullying, blaming, withholding information and undermining decisions.
Mr Johnson said all members of the Emergency Services Agency's executive were still keen to be part of the organisation and improve its operation following the review, commissioned by the Justice and Community Safety Directorate.
"It's a real catalyst for them to be able to be vulnerable to staff and to ask questions about how things are going and get some good feedback," he said.
Emergency Services Minister Mick Gentleman on Wednesday did not say whether he remained confident in the executive of the agency but acknowledged the findings were "concerning".
Mr Gentleman said it would be up to the public service to implement the recommendations of the review, after the firefighters' union and opposition called for him to be stood aside and another minister appointed to overhaul the agency.
Mr Johnson on Thursday said the public service had a collective responsibility to improve the operation of the agency.
"Whilst this report is about a collective group of leaders, it doesn't necessarily say they've all done what's alleged," he said.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
