Nothing highlights the absurdity of claims Indigenous Australians would become a "privileged group" or that the nation would be divided by race if the country votes "yes" than the latest Closing The Gap report.
Privileged? How can a cohort with an incarceration rate of 2151.1 people per 100,000 (compared to the national figure of 201 per 100,000) be privileged? That is a disparity of 11 to one.
And how can a cohort with a suicide rate of 27.1 people per 100,000 (compared to the national figure of 12 per 100,000) be privileged?
And as for racial division, what about this one? The life expectancy of an Indigenous man is 71.6 years. The life expectancy of a non-Indigenous man is 80.2 years. That's a gap of 8.6 years.
The life expectancy of an Indigenous woman is 75.6 years. The life expectancy of a non-Indigenous woman is 83.4 years. That's a gap of 7.8 years.
And then there are infant and child mortality rates. Almost six out of every 1000 Indigenous newborns won't see their first birthday. That is twice the national figure of just under three per 100,000.
There has not been a notable reduction in Indigenous and child mortality rates for more than a decade.
More than half (57 per cent) of Indigenous infant deaths (under one) are due to conditions originating in the perinatal period (from conception to the first year of life).
Nearly half of the deaths (47 per cent) of children aged from one to four are from poisoning or injury. They are preventable.
Australia is already divided by race. It has been since the First Fleet. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders have some of the worst health, educational, housing, economic, domestic violence and incarceration outcomes of any people on the planet.
To suggest, as many of the advocates for a "no" vote do, that the establishment of a Voice to Parliament and executive government within the constitution will make Indigenous Australians a uniquely privileged group is not just perverse, it is insensitive and cruel.
Despite some minor advances in Closing the Gap in pre-school enrolments, housing, employment and youth detention, Indigenous Australians are in truth a uniquely disadvantaged group.
Core issues that need to be addressed are equality of opportunity, regardless of where people choose to live, and a much more nuanced approach to policing and social welfare.
While nobody questions the need to protect women, children, and also men, from domestic violence and alcohol-fuelled assaults, locking Indigenous offenders up at 10 times the rate of the general population isn't working.
Despite the expenditure of billions of dollars and the best efforts of tens of thousands of well-meaning bureaucrats, our top-down, two-centuries-old, approach to "Aboriginal affairs" has been a dismal failure.
With the possible exception of the 1967 referendum, which helped end state government sanctioned segregation, there are no great achievements to point to and little to be proud of.
Land rights and other forms of recognition have only been ceded grudgingly. They are still opposed by many in the non-Indigenous community.
While it would be foolhardy to say the Voice is a magic and transformative bullet that will close the gap within a generation we have reached a turning point.
The best way forward is to give Indigenous Australians more carriage of their own affairs.
Voting "yes" is only the first step. The second step is even more important.
Australia will have to listen to what it has to say and to act on its advice.
