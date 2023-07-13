ACT to launch workplace violence awareness advertising campaign

An advertising campaign aimed at highlighting the impact of violence and abuse directed at front-line workers is to be launched by the ACT government.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr called on anyone who experienced workplace violence to report it to their employer, the work safety watchdog or the police.
"No matter what job you do in our community, it should be free from workplace violence," Mr Barr said.
"This includes when accessing an ACT government service - whether that's visiting a library, catching public transport, going to Access Canberra or receiving care at a walk-in centre."
The government pointed to incidents where health care, emergency services and housing workers had been physically assaulted as examples of workplace violence.
Bus drivers, government shopfront workers and parking inspectors had been subject to verbal abuse, while teachers had been harassed only by students and their parents, the government said.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
The advertising campaign is expected to say the territory's government is committed to ensuring workplaces are safe and abuse is "not part of the job".
"Workplace violence shouldn't be part of anyone's experience, especially when doing the work that helps make our city run smoothly. Community members being violent or abusive to workers is not acceptable," the government said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.