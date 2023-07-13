The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Australian Test selection on the line in Prime Minister's XI clash

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
July 14 2023 - 6:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spin bowler Todd Murphy used last year's Prime Minister's XI clash as a springboard to a Test debut. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Spin bowler Todd Murphy used last year's Prime Minister's XI clash as a springboard to a Test debut. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Australia's top cricketers will have the chance to press for selection in the opening Test of the summer when the Prime Minister's XI fixture returns to Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.