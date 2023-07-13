A man has been banned from Snapchat after asking his alleged teenage rape victim to reassure him she was not pregnant during a "bombardment of messages".
Liam Anthony Thornton, 23, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday when he pleaded not guilty to 11 charges and was seen crying throughout his bail application.
His charges included three counts of sexual intercourse without consent, two counts of attempt sexual intercourse without consent, three counts of an act of indecency without consent and one count of choking.
The teenage girl reported she received several social media messages from Thornton around the time of one of the alleged incidents with some indicating Thornton was mostly concerned about his current relationship.
"I feel really bad about my decision I don't want to lose [his partner] I feel terrible if we can not talk about it ever again I'm sorry," one screenshotted message said.
"Also gonna sounds weird but let me know when it's that time if the months that way it puts my mind at easy that your not pregnant haha [sic]."
Thornton was granted bail on Thursday on conditions including not being allowed on the social media messaging app.
His charges relate to two separate alleged incidents that are said to have occurred 18 months apart.
Police documents claim the Canberra Reptile Zoo employee sent the teenager several Snapchat messages saying he wanted to have sex with her, which she ignored.
When the teenager attempted to tell Thornton in person last Friday to stop messaging her, he allegedly picked her up and sat her on the floor of a van, closing the door.
He allegedly raped her in multiple ways while she made several physical and verbal protestations, and he is said to have choked her at one point, hurting the teenager and causing her to feel "very scared".
The victim later told police the man had attempted to solicit intimate images from her months earlier, which she refused.
Thornton is also accused of buying alcohol for the alleged victim and attempting to kiss her multiple times without consent and of touching her waist and thighs without consent in December 2021.
Thornton told police he had sought consent throughout the alleged incident.
Prosecutor Greta Cuthel opposed the Isabella Plains man's bail application due to concerns expressed by the alleged victim.
Ms Cuthel said Thornton had demonstrated a "certain level of coercion" which could be further perpetrated were he released.
Defence lawyer Carley Hitchens described her client as a "good candidate for bail" and said prosecution concerns could be alleviated by conditions.
Magistrate Glenn Theakston said the alleged victim's concerns were "justified" but granted Thornton bail.
Thornton is set to face court again on September 21.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
