The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Liam Thornton granted bail in ACT Magistrates Court after rape charges

TP
By Tim Piccione
July 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Thornton, who pleaded not guilty on Thursday. Picture Facebook
Liam Thornton, who pleaded not guilty on Thursday. Picture Facebook

A man has been banned from Snapchat after asking his alleged teenage rape victim to reassure him she was not pregnant during a "bombardment of messages".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.