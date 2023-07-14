But if you've got more years than your parents had, here are some ideas about what to do with your spare time. While COVID isn't over, neither is a general need for volunteers. Volunteering Australia has identified over 1000 organisations which rely on volunteers. Not all of them need someone right now but there are hundreds which do - from doggy rescue to community care for the elderly, from reading support in schools to becoming a guide in galleries and museums. You could always sign up to your local #Yes23 campaign which needs all the help it can get. Same with the environment. These ridiculous temperature rises aren't going to go away by themselves. My current favourite is Knitting Nannas (not sure whether there is also Knitting Grandpas for equal opportunity) but seriously, the opportunity to count turtles is very tempting. Love a good turtle.