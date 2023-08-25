Paul Grace. Hachette Australia. $34.99.
This book tells the story of the first atomic test conducted by Britain off the north-west coast of Western Australia on October 3, 1952. Operation Hurricane heralded Britain's entry into the nuclear arms race. The test was the culmination of years of top-secret planning in London and Canberra and months of clandestine preparations at the site. Pieced together from declassified government documents and first-person accounts by surviving participants, Operation Hurricane tells the story of Britain's first nuclear test from the point of view of the men on the ground: soldiers, sailors, airmen and civilians. It delves into the historical context of the Cold War and examines the controversial legacy of the atomic tests, including the impact of fallout on servicemen, Aboriginal peoples and the environment, and Australia's relationship with the United Kingdom.
Mariana Alessandri. NewSouth Books. $37.99.
Under the light of ancient Western philosophies, our darker moods like grief, anguish, and depression can seem irrational. Existentialist philosopher Allessadri suggests a different approach to life, one in which we stop feeling bad about feeling bad, drawing on the stories of philosophers and writers to help us see that our suffering is a sign not that we are broken but that we are tender, perceptive, and intelligent. Thinkers such as Audre Lorde, Mara Lugones, Miguel de Unamuno, C. S. Lewis, Gloria Anzalda, and Soren Kierkegaard sat in their anger, sadness, and anxiety until their eyes adjusted to the dark.
Craig Collie. Allen & Unwin. $34.99.
The title gives you an idea of what to expect. In March 1941, 40,000 Australian and New Zealand troops were rushed to Greece to try to stop the Wehrmacht from overrunning the country. The operation was doomed but they held up the German advance and evacuated thousands to Crete - but then the Nazis attacked there, using paratroopers for the first time, and the Allies fought for their lives. Collie, author of The Path of Infinite Sorrow and Nagasaki, brings to life two major events during Australia's involvement in World War II.
Stuart Coupe. Penguin Australia. $35.
With a cover endorsement by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, no less, this book tells the story of Coupe's four decades at the heart of the Australian music scene. He wrote columns, reviews and articles for publications such as Dolly and The Sun-Herald and managed Hoodoo Gurus and Paul Kelly. Coupe wrote books about the burgeoning New Wave music movement and a biography of Michael Gudinski, collaborated with Tex Perkins, and organised tours and publicity for a string of overseas acts, including Gary Glitter, Harry Dean Stanton, The Cramps and The Clash. And that's just some of it.
Lauren Aimee Curtis. Hachette Australia. $29.99.
In this novel from the author of Dolores, 10-year-old Giulia lives on the greenest island in a volcanic archipelago that she has never left. Her best friend, besides her older sister, Giovanna, is a donkey. The sisters' days on the island are shaped by ritual, community, superstition and isolation. It is a place that feels stuck in time: verdant, plentiful, peaceful - until the men arrive, a foreign yacht anchors at the port, the vines begin to fail, and everything changes.
Ia Genberg. Hachette Australia. $29.99.
In the throes of a high fever, a woman lies bedridden. Suddenly, she is struck with an urge to revisit a particular novel from her past. Inside the book is an inscription: a message from an ex-girlfriend. Pages from her past begin to flip, full of things she cannot forget and people who cannot be forgotten: Johanna, that same ex-girlfriend, now a famous TV host; Niki, the friend who disappeared all those years ago; Alejandro, who appears like a storm in precisely the right moment; and Birgitte, whose elusive qualities shield a painful secret. Who is the real subject of a portrait, the person being painted or the one holding the brush? The Details is a novel built around four such portraits.
E L James. Penguin. $22.99.
The follow-up to The Mister is another love story from the author of the Fifty Shades books. Maxim Trevelyan, reluctant Earl of Trevethick, has pursued the woman he loves to the wilds of Albania. Having fought for and won her, he now has to wed her. But can a reformed rake like Maxim ever make a good husband - or will his own notorious reputation and the scandalous secrets of his aristocratic family destroy his new-found happiness? Alessia Demachi has defied and outwitted kidnappers and traffickers, and won the heart of the man she loves, but can she make this marriage work?
Aurora Venturini. Allen & Unwin. $29.99.
In 2007, this Argentine novel won a newspaper's award for a first novel. She had already written more than 30 books, but it was only at the age of 85 that she was widely recognised as a radical voice in Spanish-language literature. It is the story of four women from an impoverished, dysfunctional family in La Plata, Argentina, who are forced to suffer a series of ordeals including disfigurement, illegal abortions, miscarriages, sexual abuse and murder, narrated by a daughter whose success as a painter offers her a chance to achieve economic independence and help her family as best she can. It's finally available in an English translation.
