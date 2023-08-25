In the throes of a high fever, a woman lies bedridden. Suddenly, she is struck with an urge to revisit a particular novel from her past. Inside the book is an inscription: a message from an ex-girlfriend. Pages from her past begin to flip, full of things she cannot forget and people who cannot be forgotten: Johanna, that same ex-girlfriend, now a famous TV host; Niki, the friend who disappeared all those years ago; Alejandro, who appears like a storm in precisely the right moment; and Birgitte, whose elusive qualities shield a painful secret. Who is the real subject of a portrait, the person being painted or the one holding the brush? The Details is a novel built around four such portraits.