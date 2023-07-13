The Canberra Times

Robodebt referrals to AFP, APSC and NACC placed on leave, suspended, Richard Marles says

By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated July 13 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 5:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Defence Minister Richard Marles during question time. Picture by Gary Ramage
Defence Minister Richard Marles during question time. Picture by Gary Ramage

Public servants referred to federal police, the anti-corruption body or the public service inquiry for their role in the robodebt scheme have been placed on leave, some without pay, or suspended, Defence Minister Richard Marles has confirmed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.