The Canberra Times

Dutton says former PMs should leave Parliament or commit to full term

By Karen Barlow
Updated July 13 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 5:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Amid mounting pressure on Scott Morrison, opposition leader Peter Dutton says there is an expectation that former prime ministers either leave Parliament or serve a full term.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.