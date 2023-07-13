The Canberra Times

Department of silence: $900k mystery surrounds Campbell after robodebt findings

By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated July 13 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 5:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kathryn Campbell, when she was the Department of Social Services secretary. Picture by Karleen Minney
Kathryn Campbell, when she was the Department of Social Services secretary. Picture by Karleen Minney

The Department of Defence is refusing to say whether one of its top-paid bureaucrats is still collecting a $900,000 a year salary after a scathing report into the illegal robodebt scheme made adverse findings against her.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.