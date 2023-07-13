A former Australian rules umpiring coach has been arrested over the alleged persistent sexual abuse of a teenage boy in the 1980s.
Detectives from ACT Policing's sexual assault and child abuse team took the 68-year-old into custody at his home in Denman Prospect on Thursday night.
He is expected to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday, charged with four counts each of sexual intercourse without consent and committing an act of indecency without consent.
Police will allege the man groomed and abused the boy while he was the child's Australian rules football umpiring coach in 1985 and 1986.
The investigation is ongoing and police signalled further charges may be laid.
Detective Acting Inspector Lauren Gilliland said police understood the man had been involved with numerous community organisations since the mid-1980s.
She said he had been known to attend community events, and that he may have lived in South Australia before moving to the ACT.
"There's no information at this time that suggests the man offended in South Australia," Detective Acting Inspector Gilliland said.
"However, if you have any information with respect to assisting this investigation, please come forward. Make contact with ACT Policing."
Detective Acting Inspector Gilliland noted the alleged victim in this case had come forward "after a considerable period of time".
"I can only imagine how much courage it would have taken for [him] to do so," she said.
"We understand, on average, it takes 20 years for male survivors of childhood sexual abuse to report such matters to police.
"I strongly encourage anyone that's been the victim of childhood sexual abuse, or any sexual offences in the ACT, to make contact with police and report the matter.
"There is no statute of limitations with respect to sexual offences in the ACT. It's never too late to report such offences."
Anyone with information relating to this matter is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers website.
Detective Acting Inspector Gilliland asked alleged victims or witnesses in this case to quote ACT Policing reference number 7377320.
If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual violence, you can report it by attending a police station or calling ACT Policing operations on 131 444.
You can also submit an online report for historical sexual assault for incidents that occurred more than six months ago.
The ACT Policing website has a dedicated section for victims of sexual assault, with information and a range of advice and details of support options.
"You will be treated with respect and dignity," Detective Acting Inspector Gilliland said.
