Ryan Cantwell was in a dark place.
Having left the army and moved to Canberra with his partner, Cantwell was battling mental health challenges and feeling isolated.
The tougher things got, the lonelier he felt until he eventually realised he had become a recluse and had to make a change.
So, having spent much of his life playing rugby union, Cantwell decided to join his local club. The decision had an instant impact and his new Gungahlin Eagles teammates quickly became family.
"I was pretty reclused and wanted to find that camaraderie you get with the army," Cantwell said. "I knew there was a football team down the ovals near us and I just rocked up one day at pre-season.
"I met a couple of the lads and ladies there, they said to come and join in and I just fit in straight away. They were so welcoming."
The lock will always credit the Eagles for the way they welcomed him back in 2017 but even he didn't realise how important the club would become in the years to come.
Cantwell's son, Salem, was born with congenital heart disease in October 2021. Childhood heart disease is one of the biggest causes of infant death in Australia and while treatment has advanced in recent years, there remains no cure.
Salem's diagnosis triggered nearly two years of doctors appointments, operations and a suite of different medications.
Ryan and his partner Ryshell Hunter become emotional discussing the challenges of the process but through it all, the Eagles have been by the family's side. Rugby has provided Cantwell an outlet to clear his mind while the club has provided an extensive support network when things got tough.
"The fact you can just walk up to anybody and have a chat was refreshing," Cantwell said. "One of the first people I ever met was Matthew Hawke. He's a legend of the club and I was able to have a good conversation with him.
"I haven't had that in other clubs. Sometimes they're a bit cliquey, there's none of that here. Players touch base and ask how I'm doing."
Hunter agrees, the learning support assistant stunned by the way the Eagles have rallied around her family.
"We've just been blown away," she said. "Salem is our entire world, but the fact these people have stepped up and said they'll do whatever they can to help, it's been amazing."
Gungahlin will unite for Salem on Saturday when they host a superhero-themed fundraiser to raise money for HeartKids.
HeartKids is the only organisation in Australia dedicated to supporting families impacted by congenital or childhood acquired heart disease. The charity provides a host of services, including education and advocacy, research funding, and travel and accommodation subsidies.
The family was put in touch with HeartKids soon after Salem's diagnosis and the charity has been by their side every step of the way.
From helping with food vouchers to providing Salem with a first birthday present during a hospital stay, they have helped make the Cantwell's life that little bit easier and the family is determined to give back.
The organisation has established the Hero for HeartKids fundraiser and Gungahlin has encouraged players and supporters to dress up as a superhero at Nicholls for Saturday's clash with Vikings and the post-match function at Gungahlin Lakes.
Cantwell will play fourth grade in the morning before donning his trusty Spiderman costume, with Salem to present the first grade jerseys and lead the team on to the field.
What was initially considered a small initiative quickly developed into a major club event and the Eagles are hoping to raise more than $5000 for HeartKids.
Gungahlin president Trent Pollard has been blown away by the way the club's players and staff have jumped on board to support one of their own.
"Ryan helps out whenever we need help," Pollard said. "He's been a club-man and a strong part of the Eagles family for seven years.
"As a club, we always talk about being a family club. Our song is 'You'll Never Walk Alone', we have it imprinted on the inside of our jerseys and we try to live by the mantra. I spoke to the playing group this week and this is our chance to prove it and walk the walk.
"Someone in our club and his family is going through something serious, the least we can do is jump on it and support it."
For Ryan and Ryshell, Saturday's fundraiser is an intersection of the two organisations who have helped them through so much hardship.
It's an opportunity to say thank you and give back to all who have supported the family and hopefully just another step on Salem's journey.
The one-year-old is currently stable and pleasing doctors with his progress. More operations lie ahead, but the goal is to provide Salem with as normal a childhood as possible.
That, the parents believe, will involve their son running around in a Gungahlin jumper.
"Nothing holds this boy back," Hunter said.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
