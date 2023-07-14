A division of a national real estate business has entered administration but local agencies, including the Canberra office, will not be impacted, the company director has said.
Upside Realty Pty Ltd, the back-office service provider for Upside agencies across Australia, entered voluntary administration on July 12 for the purpose of "strategic capital restructuring".
The company was founded in 2017 by Adam Rigby and has separate companies which operate offices in Canberra, NSW, Victoria and Queensland.
The process will not impact any of the operations of Upside's licensed state-based headquarters, agencies or agents, Mr Rigby said in a statement.
"This decision is designed to restructure debt and enhance the company's operational capabilities and set the stage for long-term growth," he said.
"The restructuring pertains solely to our agent support organisation which will proceed through a voluntary administration process in order to complete its capital restructure."
Mr Rigby said the state-based offices, which manage property listings and sales, were "fully operational and will not need to be part of any restructuring".
"The state-based head offices will continue to provide the excellent services that our clients and agents expect and deserve, unaffected by the restructuring process," he said.
"We will have further announcements over the next few weeks."
Mr Rigby also said Upside Realty had received interest from a "significant investor" who was prepared to support the company through the restructuring process and "position Upside for strong growth as a result".
Peter Hillig and Erwin Rommel Alfonso of Smith Hancock Chartered Accountants were appointed as joint administrators.
A first meeting of the creditors for Upside Realty Pty Ltd has been scheduled for 21 July.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
