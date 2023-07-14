There is strong criticism of Serena Wilson, a DSS deputy for most of the robodebt period, despite the fact that she had advised DHS of the unlawfulness of averaging in late 2014 and ensured questions of legality were included in the advice to then minister Scott Morrison in early 2015. The commission rejected Wilson's claim that she was unaware that averaging was still applied in the proposal that went to the ERC and the measure subsequently implemented. Accordingly, the commission did not accept that Wilson was surprised in early 2017 to find that averaging was taking place and was highly critical of her for misleading the Ombudsman at that time. It should be noted nonetheless that Wilson was one of the very few among those appearing before the commission to show genuine contrition for failing to advise ministers in early 2017 that she knew what was being done by DHS was unlawful.