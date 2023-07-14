The Canberra Times
Andrew Podger | Accountability of the public service: robodebt royal commission highlights personal responsibilities

By Andrew Podger
July 15 2023 - 5:30am
The Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme makes clear that the APS value "accountability", is not just aspirational: individual public servants have duties and failing to meet them should have serious consequences.

