Our kitchens, the utensils we use and the presentation of the food we present to friends and family take centre stage in most households.
Owning a prestigious range of cookware admired and lauded by chefs and homemakers around the world is a mark of style and elegance.
Since 1925 Le Creuset has been renowned as the colourful companion in kitchens across the globe.
When two Belgian industrialists met at the Brussels Fair - one a specialist in enamelling, the other an expert in casting, this elegant range of cookware was born.
Jointly they 'cracked the code' to enamelling cast iron and brought colour to our kitchens. Together, Le Creuset's founders ushered in a new era of cookware.
After their first meeting, Armand Desaegher and Octave Aubecq agreed to collaborate and defined the basic production process of the enamelled cast iron cocotte we use today.
Beloved by home cooks and master chefs alike, Le Creuset has been honoured to share in the meals, memories and traditions made by food lovers worldwide.
Now the new colour palette Flint, which was inspired by iron skies and polished beach stone, captures the raw beauty of colour pulled from nature's hues of sea and shore.
Cool and changeable in different lights, this fundamental grey shares the essence of minimal design: the elegance of nature, barely touched and brought into the home.
Like the minimal organic interiors that lead design trends, Flint balances the raw with the refined, sophistication with simplicity, and celebrates a common pull toward beautifully distilled, simple living.
Designed to intrigue and inspire, Flint invites cooks and entertainers to gather around a beautifully set table and indulge in delicious food and thoughtful conversation.
With its pronounced charcoal gradient Flint makes a deeply dramatic state mention of its own and offers a rich backdrop of other colour pairings.
Flint will join the premium cookware brand collection and be made available in a range of enamelled cast iron cookware, over-to-table stoneware and various accessories, including mills, spatulas and more.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.