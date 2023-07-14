The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

A prestigious cookware range now offers a natural tone that was inspired by nature

Updated July 14 2023 - 10:52am, first published 10:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new range of Le Creuset cookware is in line with the elegance of natural colours that enhance tables and kitchens. Pictures supplied
The new range of Le Creuset cookware is in line with the elegance of natural colours that enhance tables and kitchens. Pictures supplied

Our kitchens, the utensils we use and the presentation of the food we present to friends and family take centre stage in most households.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.