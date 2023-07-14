The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Preparing your home for sale needs an organised strategy

Updated July 14 2023 - 10:53am, first published 10:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inspire potential buyers by showing how each space can be their new home and let them imagine themselves in the rooms. Picture supplied
Inspire potential buyers by showing how each space can be their new home and let them imagine themselves in the rooms. Picture supplied

In the current market, selling your home means presenting it to potential buyers in a particular condition. Make your property show off all its possibilities to buyers when they walk through the door. Nancy Palfrey owns Every Day Design Co and provides property staging and interior styling services for her clients to help them achieve their desired results with a few simple tricks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.