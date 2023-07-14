Preparing your home for sale needs an organised strategy

In the current market, selling your home means presenting it to potential buyers in a particular condition. Make your property show off all its possibilities to buyers when they walk through the door. Nancy Palfrey owns Every Day Design Co and provides property staging and interior styling services for her clients to help them achieve their desired results with a few simple tricks.
Start letting go of this being your family's home. You are now turning your home into a house ready to be purchased. Look forward to your new exciting home and the new memories that will be made. Remember that selling your current home enables you to start your new chapter.
Take everything out of the cupboards and only put half of it back. Nothing irks a buyer like opening a cupboard filled to the brim with 'stuff'.
If your garage is full, hire an offsite storage unit for the campaign's duration. Storing away the items you don't need daily, such as Christmas decorations, paperwork, sentimental treasures or sporting equipment, helps you get organised and prepared for your move, and your home will feel more streamlined. Remove and store away family photos, the children's artworks and memorabilia as these can make it difficult for buyers to picture themselves living in your home. Clear every flat surface like bench tops, tables and dressers with only a few select decorative accessories.
Minimise potential 'jobs' the new owner would have to do. Give the garden a really good tidy. Trimming hedges, neat lawns and mulching garden beds make an instant impact. Maximise curb appeal. This is the first impression buyers will have when they come for an inspection. Hire a professional to do a deep clean of the house. Professional window cleaning can instantly make a home feel bigger, while carpet cleaning brings carpets back to looking new again and rids the house of odours, especially if you have pets. Stick to a neutral colour pallet as much as possible. If the budget allows for a fresh coat of paint, choose a fresh white. Fresh paint is also a great way to rid a home of stale smells.
Utilise the design principles of colour, texture, balance, and scale. Most of the time, less is more. Celebrate the home's features like an inviting fireplace, a nice view, or a great kitchen. Think about creating a welcoming environment for buyers by suggesting a lifestyle in each space. Let them envision living in the home and how they will entertain friends or spend quality time together with their family. If you're not confident in this area engage a property styling professional.
Think about how the home will look online. How the home presents in photos will usually determine if buyers will come for an inspection. If it means moving the furniture around to 'open up the room' don't be afraid to try a new layout.
Make sure your home is spotlessly tidy, sparkling clean and smells fresh and inviting. Sweep leaves off pathways and ensure the entrance looks maintained. Clear off the bathroom vanity so it's free of toothbrushes and personal toiletries. If it's a warm day, make the home feel nice and cool with open windows or air conditioning. For a cooler day, have the fire lit or the heating on so buyers will instantly feel cosy.
See everydaydesignco.com for more tips.
