Robodebt lawyers referred to law society subject to discipline

The robodebt commissioner referred the sealed chapter of her report to the ACT Law Society, among others.
Warwick Davis rightly says that law society members referred to are "innocent until found guilty" and the society has no role in determining breaches of public service rules (Letters, July 12).
Lawyers in the public service can give legal advice that is privileged because they are subject to legal professional obligations, and the penalties for breaching them.
Lawyers who breach their professional obligations are subject to the discipline of the law society. Maybe a breach is also a crime. So? Maybe a breach is also contrary to public service rules. So? Maybe a breach is contrary to some other obligation. So?
Lawyers are disciplined every day for things that are or are not crimes, are or are not contrary to public service law, and are or are not breaches of contract: and those lawyers are disciplined according to the preponderance of evidence, not according to the criminal standard of beyond reasonable doubt.
The lawyers referred to the Law Society should be disciplined on the same basis as any other lawyer. They should be disciplined regardless of any other actions to which they may be subject.
And nothing in disciplining a lawyer prejudices anyone else's legal representation. No more than when any other Law Society discipline is applied.
Defence secretary Greg Moriarty must quickly, and publicly, explain the Kathryn Campbell protection racket that he is running in the Defence Department. What special qualities does Ms Campbell possess that justify the outrageous overnight parachuting of her into a made-up job on an obscene salary package?
It can't be effective and empathetic leadership: the robodebt royal commission has proven that. It can't be attention to detail: the royal commission also made that clear. And there is nothing in Ms Campbell's CV that suggests deep and granular knowledge and understanding of nuclear propulsion technology, submarine construction or future naval warfare strategic trends.
This appointment, and its continuance, is a scandalous disgrace that justifies a royal commission of its own.
I have little time for ideologues, be they secular or religious, be they left or right. Each is a purveyor of moral superiority and intolerance and, thus, needs to be kept in check. The 17th century enlightenment was, among other things, a reaction to the overweening dominance of the churches and their tilt towards tyranny.
What to do, then, when governments start to inveigle their way into all aspects of our lives; asserting control in the name of "progressive" ideology?
Slowly but surely we seem to be outsourcing all human activity and responsibility to our elected officials and bureaucrats, giving them extraordinary powers - powers even to trespass on our moral and spiritual landscapes:
"You tell us when life begins, when life ends.
"You tell us what thoughts and words are acceptable.
"You tell us what truth is.
"You make the foundational categories of man and woman malleable."
Frankly, I don't trust a room of non-elected officials to be afforded "high priest" status, telling us how to live and talk and think ... and to die.
The bigger the government, the smaller the citizen.
The "yes" and "no" campaigns have for some time been in furious agreement that the Voice legislation needed to strike the right balance.
I have been listening with great interest to the proponents of the "no" campaign and they seem to have two very clear reasons for their opposition. About half say that the Voice will do nothing for Indigenous Australians because it does not go far enough.
The other half say that the Voice will destroy democracy as we know it, because it goes too far.
When considered collectively these two arguments looks suspiciously like the right balance has been struck and we should therefore vote "yes".
Has the "no" campaign been infiltrated by the "yes" campaign, or is that just my imagination?
To use the genuine concerns of some people regarding constitutional change as a political weapon to destroy any hope of a positive future for indigenous Australia, brings immense shame on all of us and our political system.
This is not the libertarian posture of a confident, political party pursuing justice. It is a spiteful and hate-filled childish "win at any cost" act, which is deserving of political wilderness.
If we say "no" to the Voice we are not only denying the Indigenous 3.8 per cent a full participation in their own country, we the 97 per cent will also be denying ourselves access to the arts, culture and creativity of human invention and innovation since time immemorial. We have a lot to lose if we say "no".
Further to Bob Moyse (Letters, July 7) the unwanted and unnecessary Hungry Jack's at Conder Shopping Centre has made an already inefficient and unsafe car park so much worse.
The second burger palace in the area has eliminated at least 50 spaces and the safest way out. I understand that it may have been Woolworths' decision to destroy their own car park.
If the ACT government were in tune with the community then they would have blocked the development. Apart from the loss of the mature trees as noted by Bob, many like me will triple the distance they need to travel to a large supermarket.
It's bizarre and depressing to read that we have a housing "supply" problem.
We do not have a supply problem: we have a demand problem. As long as the government continues the suicidal record rate of immigration, we will all suffer.
The notion that population equates to prosperity is a disastrous myth. Housing has become a commodity rather than a human right, and when we pump prices, it's called a "housing boom".
Stuck in a traffic jam? Population. High-rise concrete boxes crushing our cities? Population.
Politicians who've swallowed this logic should be think again because infrastructure cannot keep up. Their voters become unhappy and, when that happens, they vote elsewhere.
Sadly, even the Greens who should (and probably do) know better, can barely bring themselves to even mention it.
The ACT government is to be commended for its June 2021 decision to declare the Indian (common) myna bird as a pest animal. Unfortunately, these birds were not intimidated by this declaration: rather they have proliferated.
If the ACT government is genuine about preserving and enhancing the ACT's wildlife, then action to rid the territory of these pests cannot be left to an ageing army of backyard trappers. Government agencies need to step in and step up to do their bit, especially on public lands such as schools and nature reserves.
The Canberra Indian Myna Action Group Inc (CIMAG) has launched a petition for the ACT government and its agencies to take the declaration seriously and undertake practical actions to control this pest. A link to this e-petition can be found on the Canberra Indian Myna Action Group website, namely "indianmynaaction.org.au".
Your editorial "Putin's NATO strategy has backfired", canberratimes.com.au, July 12) claims President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" has backfired by strengthening NATO's resolve to face off Russia's unprovoked infringement upon the post-Cold War international order.
But NATO's US-led alliance has been hamstrung by the fact the US does not want to be drawn into a direct conflict with Russia that could escalate into a nuclear confrontation.
This is the reason why Ukraine will not be admitted to NATO until the end of the war.
This means the sheer enormity of this existential burden to prevent humanity from descending into a massive cauldron of mutually assured destruction falls squarely upon the war-weary people of Ukraine,
Clearly, even if Putin's NATO strategy may well have backfired, it will only continue to backfire for as long as Ukraine is left to do all of the heavy lifting.
