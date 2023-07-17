Times Past: July 18, 1995

Chess tournaments have been held worldwide since the invention of the game. Forever the ultimate test of strategy, mathematics and in many cases, endurance. However on this day in 1995, The Canberra Times reported on the lightning fast rapid rounds of the [then] annually held ANU Chess Tournament.
Chess pieces were just blurs on the boards when the international section of the third annual ANU Chess Festival kicked off with a lightning chess competition.
During the following two weeks, 12 players from the Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam were to battle it out in one of Australia's biggest chess events. But they took the chance to dazzle the audience with whiplash speed moves - at the rate of one every 10 seconds.
The games, held at ANU, were over in five minutes flat. If that doesn't sound impressive, consider that the more serious games at this level could run for hours, sometimes days.
Instinct, not thought, is what lightning chess is all about. There were only 12 representing the best chess talent from their four countries and their instincts were finely honed. They fought with gusto.
"The competition was very fierce," ANU community relations manager Giles Pickford said after the smoke had cleared. "It was an absolute killing. Lightning is more of a massacre than you've ever seen."
After it was over players wiped their brows and settled into "real" chess - the first round of the International Masters Tournament.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.