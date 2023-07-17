The Canberra Times
Times Past: July 18, 1995

By Jess Hollingsworth
July 18 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1995.
Chess tournaments have been held worldwide since the invention of the game. Forever the ultimate test of strategy, mathematics and in many cases, endurance. However on this day in 1995, The Canberra Times reported on the lightning fast rapid rounds of the [then] annually held ANU Chess Tournament.

