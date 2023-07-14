The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Michele Bullock Reserve Bank of Australia appointment praised by employers, economists

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated July 14 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 12:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Business, markets, economists and politicians have lauded the appointment of Michele Bullock as the next Reserve Bank of Australia governor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.