Bul Kuol had never seen anything like it before.
Which, for someone who grew up playing in the mud pits of a refugee camp, where he almost drowned in the water - twice - and would wander off with the other kids and come home for a "whooping", is saying something.
"There were like 2000 people in a 20,000-capacity arena, and you could have thought there was 20,000 people in there with the amount of noise, the energy, the freaking spirit that was being put out by these people," Kuol said of South Sudan's FIBA World Cup qualifiers in Rwanda.
"They played one song, Action & Energy, they played that 20 times and every time they played it they went crazy. Every basket, they went crazy. That was eye-opening. That experience opened a door for me. I can't describe it."
So imagine the scenes when South Sudan became the first African team to qualify for the World Cup at their first attempt.
Too often, Kuol says, Sudanese culture focuses on negative events and emotions. An unlikely World Cup dream is bringing people together in a positive way.
Which is why people ran from the crowd to kiss the floor when South Sudan qualified for the tournament.
Now imagine what it will be like when the tournament - hosted by the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia - begins on August 25.
That Kuol, the former Canberra Gunners star who took up the game as a 13-year-old in the ACT, finds himself as one of South Sudan's centrepieces is some story.
Kuol grew up in a refugee camp, where the gates were locked at sunset. But the kids got to be kids. They'd be outside all day, playing soccer, being reckless and exploring.
And when danger comes, you run.
"I was young, but I just remember being reckless and being a kid. I would get whoopings. I remember I almost drowned damn near twice," Kuol said.
"I never know how to describe it, it's like a river. It was made of sand and it would flood. That was our playground. There would be mud pits, water we would swim in. We'd play soccer all day. That was me. We grew up fast.
"I look back now like 'yo, even now I have never done anything like that, the stuff we were doing'. We would walk for miles and we had no idea where we were going. We would come back home, get in trouble, get a whopping. It was just us being kids with no boundaries.
"Whenever we would come home and somebody found out what we did, you get a whooping and repeat the same thing again tomorrow. I'm thankful God provided us safety. We were just being kids in a dangerous playground.
"We've all got stories. The narrative these days is it's a war-torn country. The older generation, they experienced that. For us, we didn't go through too much of that. Yes, our families were displaced into refugee camps, but as kids, we didn't know that. We were just kids."
Kuol couldn't speak English when he came to Australia with his mother and four siblings. At that point, South Sudan wasn't even its own country.
Today, his resume already includes an NBL rookie of the year award, a stint in France and workouts with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Kuol will return to Cairns this season after spurning interest from rival teams to sign a new one-year deal to play under coach Adam Forde.
The 26-year-old was plucked from relative obscurity when he joined the Taipans via the Knox Raiders NBL1 program. He was underrated and overlooked in a rival team's scout.
Until he shattered Shane Heal's 1988 record of 64 made three-pointers by an Australian rookie in one season. Couple that with the fact Kuol is now one of the best defenders in the league and there will be no understating his value this summer.
This week he decided to reconnect with his roots.
So Kuol hosted a junior camp at Belconnen Basketball Stadium with Sunday Dech, Deng Acuoth (both Adelaide), Deng Deng (Illawarra), Kuany Kuany (Kauhajoen Karhu), Emmanuel Malou (Amartha Hangtuah), and Mango Mathiang (New Zealand).
When you're talking World Cups and basketball history, an "inspiring" camp in Canberra was "like a preview".
"It hasn't hit home with me yet," Kuol said.
"To have all of my brothers from the team, my Sudanese brothers all in one place and supporting each other, man. We went to dinner last night and we couldn't stop talking about the time we're having together. The World Cup is going to be that times whatever.
"Our parents listen to the same music, we come from the same backgrounds. We're able to trade stories, unbelievable stories, and that just adds to the experience and understanding of each other.
"Now you've got the whole country backing you, you've got the community behind you. That in itself is so rewarding, being around my brothers, going through adversity, learning how to win, playing high level basketball. What more could you ask for?
"To be able to represent and be a part of South Sudan, basketball comes and goes, but these relationships we're building right now is such a cool and special thing.
"It's showing, not only to ourselves but to our country, we're the same. Regardless of anything going on, we're all brothers and sisters. That's what it means to be representing South Sudan."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
