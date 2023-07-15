The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'That's what it means': Why ex-Canberra Gunner Bul Kuol is making history with South Sudan

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated July 15 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cairns Taipans player Bul Kuol returned to where it all began in Belconnen this week. Picture by Gary Ramage
Cairns Taipans player Bul Kuol returned to where it all began in Belconnen this week. Picture by Gary Ramage

Bul Kuol had never seen anything like it before.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.