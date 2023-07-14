The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Forget the puffer jacket ... Big Swoop merch is now peak Canberra

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
July 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melbourne tourist Alyssa Tao tries out the Big Swoop beanie and hoodie. Notice the "chip on the shoulder". Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Melbourne tourist Alyssa Tao tries out the Big Swoop beanie and hoodie. Notice the "chip on the shoulder". Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

There's some big news from Big Swoop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.