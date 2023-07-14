Forget the puffer jacket ... Big Swoop merch is now peak Canberra

There's some big news from Big Swoop.
Everyone's favourite magpie is releasing his own merch. Of course he is - that's what all the modern-day icons do.
The line of Big Swoop clothing goes on sale online on Saturday.
The fashion "capsule", as they like to say, so far comprises a beanie, a cap and a hoodie.
The hoodie has a chip on its shoulder. An actual hot chip design on the shoulder. Genius.
The Canberra Times managed to score an exclusive interview with Big Swoop aka BS in his Garema Place surrounds on Friday ahead of the merch release.
Usually not one to say much, the beloved maggie was positively warbling with delight that Canberrans - and visitors to the national capital - would soon be sporting his designs.
"Everyone's loving me so much and the clothes don't fit me but I wanted everyone else to enjoy them so they can celebrate my existence," BS said.
"I'm already famous and I wanted to become more famous so I thought this was the best way to get my face out there."
A Big Swoop beanie costs $45, cap $38 and hoodie $85. The place to get them is at bigswoop.shop
The link is here
"I want to to eventually put out some really nice prints and some T-shirts for summer," BS said.
"A lot of people have been asking for really nicely made figurines so I can sit in their home."
Is he worried about a rush to buy the merch, ala Tay-Tay tickets?
"I hope it doesn't crash but it might because I'm up there with Taylor Swift," he said, beady eyes twinkling. "But, again, she's another bird who's not as pretty as me."
Big Swoop was installed in Garema Place just over a year ago, thanks to his collaborator, artist Yanni Pounartzis, who may have also had a hand in the merch.
The big maggie is just enjoying his moment in the sun.
"Honestly, I'm very proud and I love all the visitors and I love all the attention I'm getting and that everyone is looking after me now," Big Swoop said.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.