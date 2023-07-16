Caitlin Collins (Letters, July 11) is misguided in advocating that we build up rather than out.
Young families need standalone houses with back yards so that the kids can easily and safely get healthy exercise and sunshine.
This is far more difficult in units flats. The current policy of very few 800 square metre building blocks being released is pushing up the prices of existing ones so much perfectly good older houses are being demolished by the rich.
Meanwhile young families are being forced out to Bungendore and Murrumbateman. Canberra has plenty of "free" land.
The quiet majority in the ACT need to wake up to the fact that the ACT planners are disproportionately targeting the 2 per cent of ACT urban open space area for urban expansion rather the 77 per cent of bush and rural land.
The other land area classifications in the ACT are 9 per cent urban and intensive, 7 per cent hills, ridges and buffers and 5 per cent river corridor.
I will informal my vote in the Voice referendum with the word "treaty".
Yes, a "yes" vote would recognise First Australians in the constitution, but in doing so, it would make them victims of a confidence trick and a legal nightmare.
Why? Because, a) practical objectives of the Voice to Parliament could be achieved through recommendations from a federal department of Indigenous Affairs; b) Albanese and company will not provide details of how Aboriginal communities will be consulted, giving rise to my suspicions of another boys' club; and c) there is no compulsion on politicians to accept "community" recommendations, such as the abolition of Australia Day, aka invasion day.
But these comments are academic as the referendum will not pass.
Among the reasons is the legal requirement for constitutional change to be endorsed by a majority of voters in a majority of states, with only eight of 18 referendums passed since 1906.
We should demonstrate we are a people of many cultures who respect the First Australians by acknowledging them as the traditional custodians of this land with a treaty and learning from their connections to country.
Luke Beck observes that the Commonwealth, unlike South Australia and the ACT, has no truth-in-political-advertising laws ("Why it is legal to tell lies during Voice referendum campaign", Opinion, p36, July 13).
Such laws were, in fact, passed by the Commonwealth Parliament in the first year of the Hawke government 40 years ago, but were repealed in the following year because they were "unworkable".
Is that pollie-speak for "too inconvenient for us to comply with"?
Have I missed it? What is happening with phones in our schools?
Earlier this year I was advised that during term 2 there would be consultation and a decision would be announced for Canberra schoolchildren.
Has this happened? Queensland has decided in favour of encouraging more person-to-person talk and play in its schools with a slightly qualified ban on the use of phones and smart watches.
Surely we in the ACT also care about our children?
The Morrison government had very different views regarding those who depend on welfare payments to survive and those who have more money than is needed to live.
Research has shown that the number of people on welfare who defraud the system is minuscule. Yet those on welfare were demonised and criticised and were called fraudsters and liars by the government during the horror years of robodebt.
On the other hand, during the pandemic, those who were in business and making huge amounts of money had millions of dollars thrown at them under JobKeeper, with no onus to pay back money which wasn't spent.
Many businesses have refused to pay back the excess money they received and absolutely nothing has been done to enforce this. Why have they been allowed to get away with this?
We need to ensure that a situation which so callously targeted the vulnerable never recurs.
We need to ensure that those who need support receive it. We need to ensure that those who can afford to pay, are made to pay, and those that can't are cared for.
Everyone proposing to vote "yes" in the Voice referendum would agree with Ian Morison that "the doctrine of equality is sacrosanct" (Letters, July 10).
The demonstrable lack of equality is what the referendum seeks to redress.
When the constitution was written there was no understanding of the vast time this continent had been occupied by the First Nations people.
We now know this occupation is at least 250 times longer than modern Australia's since 1788.
To acknowledge Indigenous Australians in an appropriate way in our constitution will help redress manifest historical inequality. Such recognition is long overdue.
Robodebt was in the words of Commissioner Holmes, "crude and cruel" and "neither fair nor legal". She also said it was "fostered by venality, incompetence and cowardice".
Robodebt, however, did not exist in a vacuum.
When victims raised their concerns publicly they were portrayed by the government as being trivial. This was a portrayal many Australians were comfortable accepting.
Sadly, during the almost a decade of LNP government, we have grown comfortable with accepting without question the inhumane detention of asylum seekers, the demonisation of several ethnic groupings, the scorn heaped upon our unemployed and most marginalised Australians and, until the robodebt inquiry findings, the operation of that most heinous of schemes.
Hopefully we will not become so comfortable as to willingly help pay the legal costs of Scott Morrison, Alan Tudge, Christian Porter and Stuart Robert should they ever be put before a court to explain their role in robodebt.
I am totally frustrated by the recent debate about how universities have to lift their game in order to "equip future teachers with skills that they need".
As a teacher with nearly 20 years' teaching experience in a secondary school my view is this is not the solution to address the teacher shortage crisis.
There is a simple solution, but governments and politicians do not want to tackle it because it would mean a complete shift in the role of the teacher (and require more money and human resources).
I just want to teach. This is what I am trained to do.
You wouldn't expect your defence lawyer, for example, to give you psychological assistance if you were going through a traumatic lawsuit or a doctor to help you with your financial problems.
Teachers are having to do more and more in and outside the classroom beyond the scope of teaching. After-hours and weekend planning and marking dominate our lives.
Pay rates are inadequate. Current duties and responsibilities need to be rethought.
We need less meetings, less compliance paperwork, no more playground duties, and more support staff.
Teachers cannot do it all anymore.
Yes, Doug Hurst (Letters, July 10) we have had a National Indigenous Australians Agency since 2019 (if anyone has heard of it). Yes, Ian Morison (Letters July 10) we now have 11 Indigenous members in Federal Parliament (4.85 per cent of members, though this is not ensured in future parliaments). And we have a legion of former ministers for Indigenous Australians from both sides of politics who have been committed to closing the gap.
Have they succeeded in closing the gap? No, according to the latest statistics.
Assuming that those in power know best has not achieved equality for all Australians.
Surely now is the time to try something else instead of repeating failure. This is what the Voice is all about: government committing to listen to a broad range of voices from our Indigenous population who are actually affected by government programs.
Surely this could assist in more effective decision-making. And what have we got to lose by resisting the repetition of failure?
Putting this into our constitution commits us to aiming for equality for all Australians.
I was dismayed to see Jen Cross's opinion piece trying to bring evidence into ACT government policy ("We must confront the myths surrounding education in the ACT", canberratimes.com.au, July 12). Come on, Jen. Captain Barr knows what's good for us. You need to put your science away. Who cares about education when light rail stage 2A has just been approved?
Always preceded by "wide consultation", decisions by the National Capital Authority on "challenges" presented by "complex projects ... of national significance" deliver outcomes that undermine its credibility. Examples? The AWM desecration, seaplanes on the lake and light rail stage 2A.
How many economists does it take to teach a child to read? Just one, because economists are the wisest people we know.
H Zandbergen tells us that he'll keep driving his fossil-fuelled car so he won't need to wear a puffer jacket, unlike EV drivers (Letters, July 12). However, by driving his ICE car, he'll be doing his bit to help ensure none of us will need puffer jackets in the not so distant future.
In response to Keith Hill (Letters, July 13), my suggestion about the lake was made with my tongue firmly in my cheek - and in exasperation over the endless discussion about the rebuilding or building of a new Canberra stadium, the redevelopment of the theatre and entertainment precinct and where to put it all.
Someone has got to ask why Woden bus depot workers need more than 100 spaces in an exclusive car park ("Parking changes to hit business", July 13, p 13). Isn't taking the bus to work good enough for them?
With the appointment of Ms Bullock as the new Reserve Bank governor to replace Dr Philip Lowe, will she be leading us into a 'bull' market?
Mr van de Brug makes a fair point (Letters, July 14) but takes it too far. The robodebt scheme was so obviously unfair and unworkable that anyone could see it. Acceding to a minister's wishes was a step too far.
Once again the bullied public servants are penalised while the ministerial, executive and staff bullies who coerced them get off "Scott free" and continue to enjoy their high salaries, given in reward for their successful bullying.
It may be that everyone is "equal under the law" as Bill Deane (Letters, July 14) asserts. That said, that is highly debatable in practice. The root problem is who gets to interpret the law - and to use it selectively against which "cohorts".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.