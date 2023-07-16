Yes, Doug Hurst (Letters, July 10) we have had a National Indigenous Australians Agency since 2019 (if anyone has heard of it). Yes, Ian Morison (Letters July 10) we now have 11 Indigenous members in Federal Parliament (4.85 per cent of members, though this is not ensured in future parliaments). And we have a legion of former ministers for Indigenous Australians from both sides of politics who have been committed to closing the gap.