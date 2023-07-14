For 12 years they've scraped together what they could. The Canberra Rowing Club shed was almost falling apart and almost 80 women were sharing a bathroom not much bigger than a king-sized bed.
The club's coaches, athletes and volunteers held corporate coaching days, fundraisers and saved everywhere they could to raise almost $1 million for a new home.
Now they'll get a chance to leap out of the 1970s and into the 2020s after their long-term mission got the final funding tick of approval on Friday, with the ACT government to pump an additional $1.3 million into a new facility on the edge of Lake Burley Griffin.
The rowing club's funding boost was part of a wide-ranging sporting package announced to improve fields and club rooms around the capital across a variety of sports.
All of the clubs involved are deserving. But it's hard to argue any of them have been working as hard as the Canberra Rowing Club after a more than decade-long campaign to get an upgrade to their 1975-built base.
"When this was built, the club was men only as a lot of clubs were back then," said Pat Davoren, who has been with the club for 60 years.
"So our provision for women's showers and ablutions was minimal. We've got a club membership that's slightly more men than women, so it's highly inappropriate now. We've got 80 or so women using a bathroom of six square metres.
"I've been involved in the journey going right back to the 60s when I was a schoolboy rower. We started off in a tin shed and then we came here in 1975. We extended it, and now we've reached the limits."
The government has committed money to fund 31 different programs, including $122,000 for a new Brindabella Blues pavilion in Calwell, solar battery power for the Kippax Tennis Club and almost $5000 for Canberra Croatia to develop women's coaches.
It's a major boost for community clubs, who struggled through COVID-19 affected seasons and are now trying to rebuild their finances and player numbers.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
The Canberra Rowing Club is bracing for a boost to its already strong position ahead of the run to the Brisbane Olympic Games in 2032 and their new boat shed and clubhouse, which could be complete by mid next year.
Conversations with the government started 12 years ago and club president Sandra Sweeney has been pushing the case for the past five years after stepping into the role.
"It's excitement and relief and probably the biggest day we've had as a club in all of these years," Sweeney said.
"There's been a lot of fundraising and activity going on behind the scenes to get this going. We've run a bunch of community programs and that helps us tip into the kitty.
"We've got generous members, we've had sausage sizzles, raffles, end of season dinners. We've had some great treasurers who've helped us manage our finances. We wanted to bring a contribution to this project and if we didn't have this grant [from the government], we'd still be fundraising.
"Now we can move forward. There will be a new spring in the step. All of the standard facilities have absolutely had it here, we don't have a place to come together as a club.
"We have 180 members, we'd love to see more young people staying in the sport or trying it out. We hope having a new attractive facilities can help with that."
ACT Sport Minister Yvette Berry added: "Canberra Rowing Club is Canberra's largest rowing club and one of the most successful from both a high-performance and community program perspective, having produced 14 Olympians and taught thousands of Canberrans to row.
"This exciting project has been years in the making and will modernise the facility, increase club storage, provide disability access and additional amenities and include a new club meeting space.
"The new clubhouse will provide a safer environment for all members, participants and visitors, a better standard of facilities for female members and enable the club to provide a new range of rowing programs for school students and para-athletes."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.