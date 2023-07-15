How often would someone be happy about a fractured sternum?
You can bet a few at the Belconnen United Sharks are - just quietly - given it saw player-coach Zac Patch pack his bags in Queensland and return to Canberra.
The Sharks will head to Greenway Oval on Saturday to face the Tuggeranong Bushrangers in a top-four showdown with Patch at the helm, sparking hope Belconnen could claim their first Canberra Raiders Cup title in 11 years.
Meanwhile, Canberra's premier women's rugby league competition has been split into two tiers for the remaining six rounds of the regular season.
The top four teams from the Katrina Fanning Shield - Gungahlin, Yass, West Belconnen and Goulburn - are all in tier one, while tier two consists of Harden, Queanbeyan Blues, Tuggeranong, Woden and Queanbeyan Kangaroos.
The decision is poised to slash average margins which have soared past 41 points per game as the competition adjusts to life with more teams.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
