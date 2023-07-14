Katie Mack suspected something was wrong.
Having been hit on the wrist while batting, the ACT Meteors skipper was in immediate pain.
But Mack had a Big Bash crown to win so she pushed the discomfort to the back of her mind and helped the Adelaide Strikers take out their maiden WBBL title.
An X-ray followed soon after, but it came back negative. Mack returned to Canberra to finish the Meteors WNCL season.
But something still wasn't quite right, the skipper batting through the pain while hoping her arm would come good. Eventually she want for a second scan and this time doctors found a clear break.
"It was pretty bad at the start," Mack said. "I was lucky when I did it we had three days off where I didn't have to do anything.
"I got over those first couple of days of it being really touch sensitive but I remember my first time batting, I couldn't hold on to the bat. I'd play a shot and my right hand would come off so I found a few pain relief pills in my bag and kind of relied on those to get me through the rest of the season.
"When we got into games the adrenaline of games just took over so it wasn't too bad. Training was the worst when you didn't have that adrenaline and you were focused on it more."
Mack had surgery soon after the end of the season and jumped into the rehab process to ensure she was fully healthy for the start of pre-season.
The opener has been back in the nets for a number of weeks and is enjoying batting pain free.
The challenge now is to ensure she remains injury-free until the Meteors' opening game of the season against South Australia on September 22.
"I got to finish the season, which is the main thing, and then surgery in the off-season and I was back ready to train when we had pre-season, so it didn't impact me too much," Mack said.
"It's fine for now until I break something else. I always have something like a finger [injury] but that's sport. There's hardly any time where everyone's feeling 100 per cent, it's just a part of it but it is nice to not have a broken wrist while trying to bat."
The Meteors' schedule for the upcoming WNCL season was officially unveiled on Friday, the team to play their first home game against Tasmania on October 8.
Former Australia and ACT star Erin Osborne has stepped in as coach and is eager to build on a challenging 2022-23 campaign.
The Meteors were a young, inexperienced team last summer and it's hoped the side will put into practice the lessons learnt throughout the season.
ACT will play six games at home, with all matches to be played at Phillip Oval.
A combination of factors have combined to force the team off Manuka Oval, with the surface to be relaid throughout the spring.
The Meteors' second round of home games falls just three days after the conclusion of the Prime Minister's XI fixture and their final round falls two days after the Australian women's team plays South Africa in Canberra.
Mack is disappointed not to play on Manuka Oval, but is determined to turn Phillip into a fortress for the Meteors.
"Phillip is beginning to feel more like home," she said. "We train here and we get to train on the field so we get a little bit more of a home advantage playing here at Phillip.
"I would love that feeling for Manuka too, but it's a little bit out of reach these days, it's a bit hard to get games there. It would be great if that was our home ground and we got to train there and play there but not to happen this year."
