Chalmers was keen to point out that the decision not to reappoint governor Philip Lowe at the end of his seven-year term was in no day a personal reflection of Lowe's work, thanking him: "for more than four decades of dedication and commitment and service, not just to the Reserve Bank and not just to the economy, but to our country as well; Phil Lowe goes with our respect, he goes with our gratitude, and he goes with dignity."