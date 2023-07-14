The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Who is new Reserve Bank of Australia governor Michele Bullock?

By Isaac Gross
Updated July 14 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 2:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia's next Reserve Bank governor, Michele Bullock - the first woman in the job - will take office in September at a time when much of the bank's work in fighting inflation will be done and its focus will be on changing the way it operates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.