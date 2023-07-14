The electric performances of three Canberra Raiders young guns in the Under-19 State of Origin match had Green Machine fans licking their lips.
But Raiders NSW Cup coach Justin Giteau has urged supporters to be patient and trust NRL coach Ricky Stuart and the club to promote players when they're ready.
Chevy Stewart, Jake Clydesdale and Ethan Strange guided the junior NSW Blues to a 32-14 victory on Thursday night in Redcliffe, with the latter named man of the match.
Strange announced himself as an NRL and NSW Blues star of the future after scoring a hat-trick playing at centre in the win.
In the No.1 jersey Strange's Canberra housemate Stewart made a mistake which led to a Queensland Maroons try, but he recovered well from the error, and Clydesdale was solid in attack and defence at prop.
"That game showed how much class the three boys have got," Giteau told The Canberra Times.
"Ricky [Stuart] has put them at a standard that they're testing themselves, and we saw the fruits of that with them going back to their own age group and dominating."
Injuries have hit the Raiders' NSW Cup team recently, as they have in the NRL squad, causing a shake-up that's offered opportunity to young players who train together with the first grade side.
Giteau said Clydesdale - who is the brother of former Raider, Adam - may get more NSW Cup time toward the back-end of the season.
Meanwhile, Stewart has enjoyed a meteoric rise having advanced through S.G. Ball, to Jersey Flegg and now NSW Cup before he turned 18 just last week, and Strange too is now playing reserve grade regularly.
Stewart is the man most obviously knocking at the door of the NRL, but Giteau said there's risk in putting players in the deep end.
"Any kid that's 18 or 19 playing NSW Cup has a future, it's just a bit more challenging playing older men," Giteau said.
"Chevy would be pushing for [the NRL] for sure, but it's about whether we want to give him extra time to have another pre-season, then fill out to protect himself.
"Ability wise, he's definitely got the talent."
Giteau described Stewart as a "energetic, confident kid" whose enthusiasm and competitiveness is infectious, with a "short memory" that allows him to fearlessly persist at making big plays even if they might fail.
But Giteau trusts the club will handle talented players like Stewart the right way.
"Ricky and the coaches have been around footy for so long they've seen kids thrown in too quick and haven't been able to get the best out of them, long term," Giteau said.
"A lot of people see them as first grade footballers, and we see that too, but it's also a fine line between throwing them to the wolves, and letting them slowly develop then take their chance when they get it."
Melanie Dinjaski
