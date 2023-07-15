Deadly White Island volcanic eruption highly predictable

As part of the case against of the owners of White Island Whakaari and the tour operators ("Deadly volcano eruption not predictable but foreseeable", July 12, p12) the prosecutor referred to not being given information about the risk of walking into the crater of an "active and unpredictable volcano".
As a geologist whose PhD was on volcanoes, I dispute the statement about the volcano being "unpredictable".
The defendants were given ample warning by New Zealand's GNS Science that an eruption was likely imminent. Part of that warning would have come from increasing seismic activity caused by rising magma and accompanying rock fracturing.
That fact would make the case for the prosecution even stronger.
So Zelenskyy is "frustrated" - indeed, outraged - by a lack of NATO appetite for WWIII - and assuredly nuclear at that.
Incidentally Russian rockets would be dedicated up front to central Australia and our north-west coast.
That is what would automatically happen with a warring Ukraine entering NATO.
Has Zelenskyy even read the NATO charter?
Indeed, the loose-cannon status of Ukraine is the reason it wasn't admitted to NATO years ago. There's a very self-preserving limit to the risks even folly-courting, rabidly anti-Russian nations are prepared to take.
Brinksmanship experts the US, its NATO buddies and Australia are already skirting on the edge of war by backing Ukraine materially and in many other war like ways as if it was a member of NATO already.
But actually triggering WWIII? All the adoration Zelenskyy's been showered with for 510 days must have gone to his head.
We humans depend on biodiversity for our survival. But there is also a moral dimension. As the only place in the universe with life that we know of how can humans cause the loss of so many species and the vast bulk of wild animals and plants?
I joined the federal Environment department in 1973 but since that time, as estimated by the World Wide Fund for Nature 69 per cent of wildlife populations have been lost.
There could be a role for market-based methods for biodiversity conservation. Biodiversity is an essential requirement for our survival and so direct federal budget support is needed.
Unfortunately such funding has declined by about 60 per cent since the Rudd Labor government.
I worked for the Rudd Labor opposition on the $2.25 billion Caring for our Country program. Clearly conservation funding has shrunk dramatically since those days.
Regarding the further reduction of parking available to the public in the vicinity of the intersection of Townsend and Parramatta Streets, the parking situation there is already a nightmare.
Could the person responsible answer the following two questions: "Where is one supposed to park when one is dropping off one's vehicle for mechanical work?", and "Where is one's mechanic supposed to park one's vehicle after completing said mechanical work?".
It seems the best the ACT government can offer is for people accessing services at that location to park at the "nearby" Woden town centre.
Not a terribly practical solution.
Several years ago, Sir David Attenborough warned us that "the Holocene had ended. The garden of Eden is no more".
With evidence of a changed planet all around us, the Anthropocene - the age of humans - is definitely here.
Fire historian Stephen Pyne even claims we have entered the "Pyrocene" - the age of fire. Whatever the epoch, fossil fuel, plastic, nitrogen and plutonium pollution is not working in our favour.
Sir David offers the only possible positive wisdom: "If working apart we are forces powerful enough to destabilise our planet, surely working together we are powerful enough to save it".
