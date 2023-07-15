The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

White Island volcano eruption was highly predictable

By Letters to the Editor
July 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deadly White Island volcanic eruption highly predictable
Deadly White Island volcanic eruption highly predictable

As part of the case against of the owners of White Island Whakaari and the tour operators ("Deadly volcano eruption not predictable but foreseeable", July 12, p12) the prosecutor referred to not being given information about the risk of walking into the crater of an "active and unpredictable volcano".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.