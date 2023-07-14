The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Have you checked out those towers on Hindmarsh Drive?

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
July 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the new electricity transmission lines on Hindmarsh Drive. Picture by Gary Ramage
Some of the new electricity transmission lines on Hindmarsh Drive. Picture by Gary Ramage

Have you seen those new towers now going up on Hindmarsh Drive?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.